Fossil has unveiled its Fall 2026 campaign featuring brand ambassadors Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon. The new campaign brings together fashion, sport and entertainment, with the actors starring in a playful film centred around a friendly game of pickleball. The campaign also showcases select timepieces from Fossil’s latest Fall collection.

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon bring playful energy to Fossil Fall 2026 campaign with Pickleball twist

Set against the backdrop of an Athletics Club, the campaign film follows Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon as they arrive for a game of pickleball. What begins as a casual sporting activity soon develops into a series of light-hearted moments between the two actors. Their on-screen chemistry and playful rivalry form the narrative around the latest Fossil collection.

The campaign highlights two key timepieces — the Everett Chronograph (FS6106) and the Everett Steel Watch (ES5491). Through the film, the watches are positioned within different moments of the characters’ interaction, with the campaign focusing on how the designs can complement both casual and more polished looks.

According to Fossil, the Fall 2026 campaign has been designed around the idea of “Icons at Play”, combining the brand’s focus on watches and accessories with a more spontaneous setting. The pickleball backdrop allows the campaign to explore a sporting environment while retaining its fashion-oriented approach.

Varun Dhawan, Brand Ambassador for Fossil India, spoke about his association with the campaign and the collection, saying, "The Fall campaign is about enjoying the experience and having fun along the way. The friendly rivalry on the pickleball court brought a great sense of energy to the film and perfectly reflected the spirit of the Fall collection. For me, the collection is about expressing your personal style with confidence, and the Everett Chronograph Two-Tone Stainless-Steel Watch really stands out. This sporty watch balances casual cool with refined sophistication, making it a piece that works across different occasions."

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Kriti Sanon, Brand Ambassador for Fossil India, also shared her thoughts on the campaign, adding, "One of my favourite things about Fossil's Fall 2026 campaign is that it feels relatable. The Athletics Club setting, the pickleball match, the sense of connection and fun, it's all about enjoying the moment. The Fossil Everett watch fit perfectly into that story for me. It's elegant, versatile, and one of those pieces that works no matter what you're wearing."

The campaign continues Fossil India’s association with both actors, with Varun and Kriti bringing their individual styles to the brand’s latest seasonal offering. Through the new film, the brand combines the sporting theme with its watch-focused storytelling while introducing its Fall 2026 collection to consumers.

The Fossil Fall 2026 campaign featuring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon is now part of the brand’s latest seasonal communication, with the Everett collection taking centre stage.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan fronts Fossil’s new machine X-1 collection, priced at Rs 40,995

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