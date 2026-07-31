Actor Triptii Dimri has reflected on her journey in the film industry, from her early work to her recent projects, saying passion rather than formula has guided her choices. Dimri, known for Bulbbul, said, “Every project, challenge, and learning experience has shaped me, and I’m proud that my journey has been driven by passion rather than a fixed formula.”

Triptii Dimri on avoiding typecasting, “I’ve always been drawn to characters that challenge me”

Speaking on how success has changed the scripts she is offered, Dimri said, “I’m grateful that more filmmakers are reaching out now and that I’m getting to hear a wider variety of stories. But at the end of the day, what matters to me is whether I connect with the script and the character. That’s something that hasn’t changed.”

On the possibility of being typecast, Dimri clarified that it is not something she “consciously thinks about.” She said, “I’ve always been drawn to characters that make me feel something and challenge me in some way. The point of being an actor is to explore new lives, become people you don’t know or might never meet. As an actor, you want to explore different emotions, different worlds and different experiences. I feel fortunate that I’ve had the opportunity to play such varied roles, and I hope I can continue doing that.”

Dimri added that audience expectations that come with playing varied roles feel more exciting than intimidating to her, and credited her admirers for keeping her motivated. She said, “I’m grateful for that trust, and it inspires me to always give my best, both personally and professionally.”

Dimri, who became the first Indian brand ambassador for Victoria’s Secret, said, “I was genuinely excited and a little emotional. Victoria’s Secret is such an iconic global brand, so being chosen as its first Indian brand ambassador felt incredibly special. Beyond the personal milestone, it was also a proud moment to see Indian talent being recognised on a global platform.”

On her approach to fashion, Dimri said, “Trends come and go, but personal style is about wearing what makes you feel confident. I love trying new things, as long as they feel true to who I am.”

Dimri, who will next be seen in Spirit following her role in Laila Majnu, said it was too early to discuss her upcoming projects in detail. She said, “It’s a little early to talk about them in detail. I’m just looking forward to continuing this journey, working with talented, excited people and hopefully bringing stories to audiences that they connect with and enjoy.”

Also Read: Shehnaaz Gill on why she no longer works without fair remuneration: “Did work for free, but uski izzat nahi mili”

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