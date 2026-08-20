Diljit Dosanjh is currently in Berlin as he prepares to begin the European leg of his ongoing World Tour. Ahead of his concert in the German capital, the singer-actor shared glimpses of his time in the city, including a fun moment where he broke into bhangra on the streets with a friend.

Diljit Dosanjh breaks into Bhangra on Berlin streets ahead of European tour

Taking to social media, Diljit posted a series of pictures and videos from his Berlin visit. In one of the clips, he could be seen dancing to bhangra with his friend, bringing his familiar Punjabi energy to the streets of the city.

During his Berlin outing, Diljit also visited the iconic Victory Column, one of the city's well-known landmarks. The monument is topped by a gilded statue of Victoria, the Roman goddess of victory. Diljit decided to climb to the top of the structure and documented the experience for his followers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

The singer was seen making his way up the narrow staircase inside the monument. However, the climb appeared to take a toll on him. At one point, a visibly tired and breathless Diljit joked with his friend, saying, “Paise de karke pareshani mol li (I paid money to get myself into trouble)”.

After reaching the top, Diljit turned his phone camera towards the golden statue and humorously said, 'Baby doll mein sone di'. He later shared another glimpse from the climb, this time showing his friend making his way up the staircase.

Diljit has built a strong international presence through his music and has become one of the prominent global faces of Punjabi music. His popular tracks include ‘Do You Know’, ‘5 Taara’, ‘Patiala Peg’, ‘Lover’, ‘Born To Shine’ and ‘GOAT’.

His acting career has also expanded over the years. After establishing himself in Punjabi cinema, Diljit made his Hindi film debut with Udta Punjab in 2016. He later appeared in films including Phillauri, Soorma, Good Newwz, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, Jogi and Crew.

In Punjabi cinema, he has featured in films such as Jatt & Juliet, Sajjan Singh Rangroot, Honsla Rakh, Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne and Jatt & Juliet 3. In 2024, he played the titular role in Imtiaz Ali's biographical musical drama Amar Singh Chamkila, opposite Parineeti Chopra.

Also Read : Imtiaz Ali reacts to OTT premiere of Main Vaapas Aaunga: “I hope that viewers across the globe discover and embrace the film”

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