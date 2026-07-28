The Baaghi star is reportedly training regularly with the Ali Ahmed-owned club and could soon become a permanent member of the squad.

Tiger Shroff may soon be adding another feather to his cap. The actor, who has earned a reputation for his martial arts skills, athleticism, and action-packed performances on screen, is now reportedly stepping into the world of professional football. According to recent reports, the Baaghi star is expected to represent Mumbay FC in the prestigious 135th edition of the Durand Cup.

Tiger Shroff set to make professional football debut? Reports claim actor will play in 135th Durand Cup with Mumbay FC

If the reports are accurate, Tiger has been training extensively with Mumbay FC, a football club owned by businessman Ali Ahmed. The actor is said to have been attending regular practice sessions with the squad and has impressed the coaching staff with his commitment and sporting abilities. Sources further suggest that his dedication could pave the way for him to become a permanent member of the team in the future.

The reports also claim that Tiger and the Mumbay FC squad are scheduled to travel to Shillong on July 30 ahead of the upcoming Durand Cup fixtures. While an official confirmation from either the actor or the club is still awaited, the news has already generated considerable excitement among fans, many of whom are eager to see him compete on the football field.

Known for maintaining an exceptionally disciplined fitness routine, Tiger has often showcased his love for sports and physical training through social media. From martial arts and gymnastics to parkour and high-intensity workouts, the actor has consistently pushed his athletic limits. A move into competitive football, therefore, comes as an interesting extension of his passion for fitness and sports.

The development has also sparked curiosity about whether his reported football commitments will have any impact on his acting schedule. Tiger continues to remain one of Bollywood's prominent action stars, with several projects reportedly in the pipeline.

The actor was last seen in Baaghi 4, which also featured Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa, and Harnaaz Sandhu. The action entertainer further strengthened the Baaghi franchise, which remains one of the most successful action series in Hindi cinema.

On the work front, Tiger is reportedly set to collaborate with Neerja director Ram Madhvani on a new project backed by producer Mahaveer Jain. In addition, he is also expected to headline Lag Jaa Gale under Dharma Productions, marking his first on-screen collaboration with Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya.

While fans await an official announcement regarding his reported football debut, the possibility of seeing Tiger Shroff balance both professional football and Bollywood has already become one of the most talked-about developments surrounding the actor.

Also Read: Baaghi 4 edit changed 20 days before release, says VFX CEO Abhyuday Grover: “60% of the movie was changed”

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