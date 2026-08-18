KidZ is set to bring a story of childhood, imagination and family bonds to screens with The Great Grand Superhero, which will premiere exclusively on KidZ on Zee 5 on August 21, 2026. Directed by Manish Saini, the Hindi fantasy drama stars Jackie Shroff along with Prateik Babbar, Bhagyashree, Sharat Saxena, Mihir Godbole and others.

The Great Grand Superhero to premiere on KidZ on Zee 5 on August 21

The film revolves around Dipu, a young boy who struggles to make friends whenever his father’s transferable job takes the family to a new city. Hoping to find acceptance at his new school, Dipu tells his classmates that his grandfather is actually a superhero whose identity can only be discovered by children.

What begins as an innocent claim soon sparks the curiosity and imagination of Dipu’s classmates. As the children wait to see the mysterious superhero in action, Dipu’s grandfather decides to go along with the story and takes them on an adventure where fantasy and reality begin to merge. The film combines humour, adventure and emotion while exploring the power of belief, friendship and imagination.

Speaking about the film, Chandan Khandelwal, Business Head, KidZ, said, "At KidZ, we love bringing audiences stories that spark joy, and The Great Grand Superhero is one of those rare films that makes you believe in wonder again. In a time when so much of what we see around us can feel heavy, this film celebrates imagination, kindness and the simple joy of seeing the world through a child's eyes. What makes it even more special is the beautiful relationship between a grandfather and grandson at its core. Jackie Shroff's performance is filled with warmth, humour and humanity, and we're excited for viewers to experience a film that feels like a much-needed hug."

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Director Manish Saini said, "For me, The Great Grand Superhero has always been about holding on to a sense of wonder, no matter how old we get. The stories we hear, and share have a unique ability to spark hope, bring people closer, and remind us that the impossible may not be so impossible after all. While the film is playful and filled with adventure, it's really about the power of belief and the joy of seeing the world through fresh eyes. I'm grateful that KidZ on Zee 5 is bringing this story to a wider audience, and I hope it leaves viewers with a smile and a little more faith in magic”.

Jackie Shroff also shared his thoughts on the project, saying, “What I really liked about The Great Grand Superhero is that it reminds you that you don’t have to stop being curious or kind just because you have grown up. These are the things that keep us going. I really enjoyed working with Manish ji and the children on this film. There is something very refreshing about being around kids their innocence, energy and the way they look at the world can rub off on you. Life today can become very serious and fast, so sometimes you need a story that makes you sit back, smile and look at things with a little more innocence. The film has a lot of warmth, masti and heart, and I really enjoyed playing someone who believes in love and goodness. It is a beautiful story for children, but I feel even the grown-ups will enjoy it. Through KidZ on Zee 5, the film will reach an even larger audience and I hope more families can come together and enjoy it”

With its focus on childhood imagination, the bond between grandparents and grandchildren, and the idea that kindness and belief can be powerful forces, The Great Grand Superhero aims to offer a family-friendly viewing experience. The film will stream exclusively on KidZ on Zee 5 from August 21.

Also Read : The Great Grand Superhero registers 18% occupancy; collects Rs 50 lakhs on Day 3

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