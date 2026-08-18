Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic Mumbai residence Mannat witnessed an unexpected incident on Monday evening when two snakes were spotted on the property. The sighting prompted a rescue operation at the Bandra bungalow, with a snake rescuer and Forest Department officials being alerted. Fortunately, one of the snakes was identified as a non-venomous Dhaman, also known as the Indian rat snake, and was safely rescued.

Two snakes found at Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat; one rescued, other escapes

According to Hindustan Times, snake rescuer Vicky Dubey received a call around 8 pm after the two snakes were noticed moving around the premises. Dubey immediately informed Forest Department officials and the Mumbai Range Office, Thane, before making his way to Mannat.

Upon reaching the residence, the rescuer found one Dhaman hiding underneath a staircase in the courtyard. The snake appeared frightened and stayed coiled as the rescue team approached. It was eventually rescued and later released into its natural habitat in accordance with Forest Department guidelines.

Dubey also reassured those present that there was no need to panic. While one snake was successfully rescued, the second managed to escape from the property after being startled by the movement of people around it.

The incident at Mannat comes months after a similar snake sighting at Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartment. Earlier this year, a snake was reportedly spotted at the residence, following which a snake wrangler was called to safely capture the reptile and hand it over to the authorities.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his upcoming action entertainer King. The film is particularly anticipated as it marks his daughter Suhana Khan’s theatrical debut after her screen debut in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies on Netflix.

Reportedly inspired by the 1994 classic Leon: The Professional, King features Shah Rukh as a veteran hitman who becomes the protector of a young girl. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi, Raghav Juyal and Jaideep Ahlawat in key roles.

For now, Mannat’s unexpected reptilian visitor has added an unusual twist to the superstar’s otherwise busy schedule, with one snake safely rescued and the other still missing from the property.

Also Read : AR Rahman thanks Shah Rukh Khan for special contribution to Asha Bhosle tribute

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