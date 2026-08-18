Actress and entrepreneur Chahatt Khanna is making her web series debut with Hasratein, set to premiere on Hungama OTT in August this year. Hasratein marks Khanna’s first project in the digital space and follows the journey of a single mother.

Chahatt Khanna makes OTT debut with Hasratein on Hungama OTT

Speaking about her OTT debut, Khanna said, “My debut web series, Hasratein, is releasing on Hungama OTT. The show has had successful seasons in the past, and I really loved the concept when I first heard the script. It revolves around a single mother and her journey, and I found the story extremely relatable. I believe many single mothers will be able to connect with the emotions, challenges, and experiences portrayed through the show.”

Khanna added that the show holds special significance for her as her first web series.

She said, “Since Hasratein is going to be my debut web series, I’m really excited about it. I am genuinely looking forward to doing more and more work in the digital space. I feel this is a format that really suits me and, in many ways, is my niche. I find web content more relatable, contemporary, and entertaining, and there is so much scope for actors to explore different kinds of characters and stories.”

Khanna’s entry into the web space comes at a point in her career where she is looking to explore roles and stories beyond traditional television. Through Hasratein, she aims to connect with audiences on themes of relationships, emotions, resilience and the realities of a single mother’s journey.

Hasratein premieres on Hungama OTT in August 2026.

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