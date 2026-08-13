After making a mark in prominent films, web series and TV Shows, Kanikka Kapur is now all set to be seen in Batwara 1947, co-starring Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal and Karan Deol. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the period drama is produced by Aamir Khan. In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, Kanikka Kapur opened up about her memorable and hilarious first professional interaction with Aamir Khan during her Batwara 1947 audition, her family’s emotional connection with Partition and a lot more.

EXCLUSIVE: Kanikka Kapur recalls Aamir Khan’s reaction during Batwara 1947 audition: “Who’s this girl? She’s good, she’s good!”; reveals, “My grandfather still gets nightmares about Partition”

Kanikka Kapur said, “I met Aamir sir during the premiere of Dono (2023). For Batwara 1947, I went through a series of auditions, and my second-last audition took place in his office. He wasn’t present initially. However, just as Raj sir (Rajkumar Santoshi) began my audition, Aamir sir walked in. Now, even when you’re performing a scene, from the corner of your eye, you do come to know ki koi chal ke aaya hai. So, I could see that he had entered and was observing us with rapt attention. I was scared as well as excited. I kept telling myself, ‘Kanikka, don’t break your flow. Concentrate on the scene!’ He soon left. Later, a unit member told me that Aamir sir had said to Raj sir, ‘Who’s this girl? She’s good, she’s good!’”

When asked whether she’ll go to cinema halls to gauge audience reactions on August 14, the day of release, Kanikka confessed, “I have no idea what I am going to do (laughs). If there’s a premiere, I’ll definitely go for it. My whole family is in Delhi. So, maybe I’ll go with my best friends to watch the film in a theatre in Mumbai with the audience.”

Kanikka Kapur then spoke about her family’s excitement for the film, “I live in a joint family with my grandparents, parents, my younger sister and a dog (smiles). My mother is always excited for all my projects. But for Batwara 1947, my grandparents are the most excited. They had experienced the time of Partition and had to migrate from the present-day Pakistan. My grandmother belonged to Lahore while my grandfather was from Lyallpur. My grandfather is 89. Even today, he gets nightmares while remembering the horrors of partition. At that time, the rioters had attacked his bus but thankfully, he survived. Hence, more than me, he’s quite intrigued and excited to see the film.”

Kanikka added, “My grandmother asked me to send the poster of the film. She said ‘I’ll post it on my WhatsApp kitty group’! Seeing their excitement makes me very happy (smiles).”

Future plans

When asked about her forthcoming projects, Kanikka Kapur revealed, “There are one or two projects that are yet to release. I have also been getting some very nice scripts and audition opportunities ever since the trailer of Batwara 1947 was released. That’s a great start.”

Kanikka Kapur has worked across all three mediums – films, web and television. Will she now concentrate more on films, or would she like to continue dabbling in all mediums? Kanikka replied, “When I moved to Mumbai, my aim was to work in commercial Hindi films. All the projects I have done so far have proved to be of great help. TV, especially, has been a boon. Most of the people who follow me do so because they saw me on television. I guess that’s because TV penetrates even the smallest of towns. I understood the power and reach of television after working in the medium and seeing my follower count increase because of it. Hence, I am glad that I worked across all platforms.”

She added, “Now, I have got this opportunity with Batwara 1947. The intention, of course, is to do films. But there’s no hard-and-fast rule that I won’t do TV or web.”

Also Read: Trade predicts that Awarapan 2 will open at around Rs. 12 cr and Batwara 1947 at around Rs. 8 cr: “Awarapan 2 will COMFORTABLY beat Awarapan’s lifetime numbers on Day 1”

More Pages: Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.