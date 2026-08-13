EXCLUSIVE: Raghav Juyal reveals Shah Rukh Khan told him to go ahead with Bhai Tera Star Hai; Salman Khan called it a “much-needed film”

Actor and dancer Raghav Juyal has revealed that he sought advice from Shah Rukh Khan during a phase of confusion and multiple problems, and that Khan told him to sign Bhai Tera Star Hai, using the example of 12th Fail to make his point.

EXCLUSIVE: Raghav Juyal reveals Shah Rukh Khan told him to go ahead with Bhai Tera Star Hai; Salman Khan called it a “much-needed film”

In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, Juyal said, “Bahut confused tha main, bahut kuch ho raha tha mere saath. Bahut problem se guzar raha tha toh maine Shah Rukh sir se thoda advice liya.”

He continued, “Unhone bola, ‘Pull out ja,’ and then he gave an example of 12th Fail film. He said ki, ‘Raghav, kuchh nahin, agar film achhi hai aur tujhe pata hai na... ho raha kuch, tere ko pata hai jo bhi problems ho rahi hai tere saath, go for it. Kuch farak nahin padega. Tu ja, film achhi hogi, connect hogi. Audience ka footfall ho raha hai theatres mein ab. People are going on.’”

On Salman Khan’s reaction to the trailer, Juyal said, “Salman sir ka mujhe phone aaya ki mera trailer maine do baar dekh liya hai aur main hans hans ke woh ho raha hoon ki people need something like this. Unhone mujhe yeh cheez boli ki yeh poora gap hai. Yeh koi kar hi nahi raha hai... koi risk le nahi raha hai waisa kuch karne ka.”

Explaining why he made the film, Juyal said, “Actually film maine papa ke liye banai hai. Papa keh rahe the yaar itna serious mahaul ho raha hai har jagah... koi comedy film Govinda ko miss kar raha hoon. Maine kaha achha aap miss kar rahe ho kuchh aisa? Maine kaha chalo aapke liye main gift deta hoon.”

Describing his character Ajay Singh, Juyal said, “Ajay Singh ek aisa hai ki jo apne aap ko sochta hai yeh Daniel Day-Lewis hai... aur bahut bhayankar actor hai yeh. Lekin bahut gandi acting karta hai. Overt acting karta hai.”

Bhai Tera Star Hai was shot in London over approximately a month, with Juyal crediting director Vivek for the collaborative process on set.

Reflecting on his 16-year career, Juyal said, “I am not a conventional star... I have grown up seeing unconventional star people becoming superstars. This is Shah Rukh Khan. Waise, theatre, Doordarshan mein hosting, then coming up as a villain... teen pictures villain kari.”

On his approach to choosing scripts, he said, “Maine bilkul thana hua hai ki main formula mein nahin jaunga... ki bhaiya yeh chal gaya hai aur isi type ki film karni hai. Nahi karunga sir. Woh main kar hi nahi raha hoon because I know ki main 20 saal baad ki audience ko bhi cater karna chahta hoon.”

Juyal also spoke about turning down projects, saying, “I am very good at saying no. Bahut pyaar se kar deta hoon sir. Sir please, mujhe aapke saath bahut karna hai... aur main connect nahin kar raha hoon sir, meri path mein abhi yeh hai nahin.”

Also Read: Neha Dhupia recalls Shah Rukh Khan’s reaction to her iconic ‘Only sex or SRK sells’ quote: “He called me a very intelligent girl”; admits she still gets nervous around him at parties

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