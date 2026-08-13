Elvish Yadav is set to expand his presence in Bollywood with his second film, Malamaal Weekly 2. The announcement comes shortly after the reality show star revealed that he had signed his first Bollywood project, which will be directed by Remo D'Souza and produced by Vicky Jain, husband of actor Ankita Lokhande. The upcoming film will also feature Tiger Shroff.

Elvish Yadav on joining Malamaal Weekly 2, “Bollywood mein mera koi nahi tha”

Elvish, who began his journey as a YouTuber before becoming a reality television personality, shared the news of his latest project on X. Reflecting on his journey and the support he has received from his fans, he wrote, “Nayi film. Naya safar. Main bahar se aaya hoon, Bollywood mein mera koi nahi tha. Aap logon ke beech se uth kar aaya, aur aapke pyaar ne mujhe ab bade parde tak pahuncha diya. Aaj jo kuch bhi hoon, aapke pyaar ki wajah se hoon. Aur isi pyaar ki wajah se main 'MALAMAAL' hu. Bas pyaar banaye rakhna.”

The announcement quickly drew reactions from his fans on social media. One fan commented, “Forever love & support acting mein systumm hang kardo.” Another X user encouraged him, writing, “@ElvishYadav aap mehnat karte raho bhai aahi mauka hai bade parde pe apna Jalwa dikhane ka.” A third fan joked about his back-to-back film announcements, saying, “Bhai itni jldi to meri bandi ka reply bhi ni aata jitna jldi tera b2b movie annoucement aa raha.”

Malamaal Weekly 2 follows the 2006 comedy Malamaal Weekly, which featured an ensemble cast that did not comprise established bankable stars at the time. Directed by Priyadarshan, the first instalment emerged as a box-office success, earning close to Rs. 42 crores worldwide against a reported budget of Rs. 7 crores.

Nayi film. Naya safar. ❤️ Main bahar se aaya hoon, Bollywood mein mera koi nahi tha. Aap logon ke beech se uth kar aaya, aur aapke pyaar ne mujhe ab bade parde tak pahuncha diya.

Aaj jo kuch bhi hoon, aapke pyaar ki wajah se hoon. Aur isi pyaar ki wajah se main "MALAMAAL" hu.… — Elvish Yadav (@ElvishYadav) August 13, 2026

With the original film remembered for its comedy and ensemble performances, the sequel has already generated curiosity among audiences. Elvish's addition to the cast, alongside Riteish Deshmukh and Paresh Rawal, is expected to further increase interest in the upcoming comedy.

Also Read: Malamaal Weekly 2 EXCLUSIVE: Riteish Deshmukh, Elvish Yadav, Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav locked in leads, shoot begins in November

More Pages: Malamaal Weekly 2 Box Office Collection

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