With just two days to go for the theatrical release of Batwara 1947, Sunny Deol and director Rajkumar Santoshi continued their promotional tour with a visit to Kolkata. The actor visited the city's iconic Victoria Memorial for the first time and also posed with one of Kolkata's recognisable yellow taxis.

Sunny Deol visits Kolkata’s Victoria Memorial with Rajkumar Santoshi ahead of Batwara 1947 release

Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi were in Kolkata as part of the promotional activities for Batwara 1947, which is scheduled to release worldwide on August 14, 2026. Set against the backdrop of the Partition of India, the film explores themes of humanity, compassion and courage during a turbulent period in the subcontinent's history.

During their Kolkata visit, Sunny explored the Victoria Memorial along with Santoshi. The actor also shared pictures and a video from the visit on social media, with the historic monument visible in the background. In another glimpse, Sunny and Santoshi were seen posing beside a traditional yellow taxi, adding a distinctly Kolkata touch to their promotional outing.

In the video, Sunny could be heard saying, “Himmat ke aage jeet hai, darr ke aage nahi,” while expressing his happiness at being back in Kolkata. He also reminded fans that Batwara 1947 would arrive in cinemas in just two days.

Sharing pictures from his visit, the actor wrote, “City of Joy! Feels great to be back to Kolkata after a long time! #Batwara1947 will be all yours in 2 days 🙌🏽”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)

The Kolkata leg of the promotional tour comes as anticipation builds around the film, particularly following the release of its teaser, songs and trailer. Batwara 1947 also marks the reunion of Sunny Deol and Santoshi nearly three decades after their previous collaborations.

The film features an ensemble cast led by Shabana Azmi, Sunny Deol and Preity G Zinta, alongside Karan Deol, Ali Fazal and Abhimanyu Singh. Santoshi has directed the film, which is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions. A. R. Rahman has composed the music, while Javed Akhtar has penned the lyrics.

Batwara 1947 is set for a worldwide theatrical release on August 14, 2026, coinciding with Partition Day.

Also Read: Trade predicts that Awarapan 2 will open at around Rs. 12 cr and Batwara 1947 at around Rs. 8 cr: “Awarapan 2 will COMFORTABLY beat Awarapan’s lifetime numbers on Day 1”

More Pages: Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection

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