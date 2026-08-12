Women in Film (WIF) India has launched Exhibition programme with screenings of Hamlet starring Riz Ahmed and Sheeba Chaddha. WIF India has announced the launch of its new Exhibition programme with special screenings of the feature film Hamlet in Mumbai, organized in partnership with Soho House.

Women in Film India launches Exhibition programme with screenings of Riz Ahmed and Sheeba Chaddha’s Hamlet

Directed by Aneil Karia, the film reimagines William Shakespeare’s tragedy and stars Riz Ahmed alongside Indian actor Sheeba Chaddha. The project reunites director Aneil Karia with actor Riz Ahmed following their work on the short film The Long Goodbye.

Speaking about bringing the film to India, Riz Ahmed said, “It means the world to share this with audiences in India. Adaptations like Omkara, Maqbool, and Haider have inspired me for a long time. We are excited to share our take on this timeless classic using the original verse, and we hope to present a version of this story that speaks to our times. Hamlet is grieving the illusion that the world is a fair place, and many feel like that today.”

Sharing her experience on the project, Sheeba Chaddha said, “Being part of Hamlet and inhabiting Gertrude in this world has been an incredibly rich experience. There is something very powerful about taking a text that has lived for centuries and discovering it again through our own cultural and emotional landscape. I’m especially happy that WIF India is bringing the film to audiences here and creating a space to celebrate the work and the people who make it.”

Discussing the initiative, Founder of Women in Film India Guneet Monga Kapoor said, “Women in Film India has always been about creating access, opportunity and visibility. Exhibition is a natural extension of that vision. It is not enough for women to have a seat at the table; their work must also be seen, discussed and celebrated.”

Elaborating on the collaboration, Head of Programs and Strategy at Women in Film India Rabia Chopra said, “Hamlet felt like a beautiful film to begin with. It brings together an extraordinary filmmaker, a remarkable international ensemble and Sheeba Chaddha, an actor whose work we have admired for years. Our partnership with Soho House allows us to make these screenings more than just a viewing. We want them to become spaces for discovery, conversation and community around cinema.”

Through Exhibition, Women in Film India adds a new dimension to its efforts across Education, Employment, and Exposure, as the organization continues its mission to increase female representation across the screen industries.

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