The team of Batwara 1947 recently met personnel of the Indian Coast Guard in New Delhi as part of the film's promotional activities ahead of its theatrical release on August 14. Director Rajkumar Santoshi, Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta interacted with the officers during the special gathering.

Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta meet Indian Coast Guard personnel ahead of Batwara 1947 release

The visit was part of the team's multi-city promotional tour for the upcoming period drama, which is set against the backdrop of India's Partition. The film explores themes of love, sacrifice and resilience against the backdrop of one of the most significant events in the country's history.

During their interaction with the Coast Guard personnel, Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta also joined the officers for a dance as patriotic songs played at the venue. The gathering concluded with the attendees raising slogans of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai."

The interaction comes days ahead of the film's scheduled theatrical release. Batwara 1947 has been generating attention since the release of its first poster and teaser, with the recently unveiled trailer offering a closer look at the film's setting and characters.

The film also marks the reunion of Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi nearly three decades after their previous collaborations. Their partnership has previously resulted in films including Ghayal, Damini and Ghatak: Lethal.

Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi, Batwara 1947 features an ensemble cast comprising Shabana Azmi, Sunny Deol, Preity G Zinta, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal and Abhimanyu Singh. The film has music composed by A.R. Rahman, with lyrics written by Javed Akhtar. It is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions. The film is scheduled to release worldwide in cinemas on August 14, 2026, coinciding with Partition Day.

Also Read: Batwara 1947 advance booking opens ahead of August 14 release

More Pages: Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection

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