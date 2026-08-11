Advance bookings for Aamir Khan Productions’ Batwara 1947 have opened across cinemas ahead of the film's theatrical release. The film stars Shabana Azmi, Sunny Deol and Preity G Zinta in lead roles and is set against the backdrop of India’s Partition, presenting a story of humanity and courage during that period of history.

Batwara 1947 advance booking opens ahead of August 14 release

Batwara 1947 also features Karan Deol, Ali Fazal and Abhimanyu Singh in key roles. The film marks the reunion of director Rajkumar Santoshi and actor Sunny Deol after nearly three decades.

The teaser, trailer and songs from the film have already been released, offering audiences a glimpse into its narrative, which centres on themes of humanity, sacrifice and courage during the Partition. The story follows characters caught in the upheaval of 1947, as the film examines the human cost of the subcontinent’s division through its central performances.

The ensemble cast brings together actors from different generations of Hindi cinema, with Shabana Azmi, Sunny Deol and Preity G Zinta anchoring the principal roles, supported by Karan Deol, Ali Fazal and Abhimanyu Singh.

Produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, Batwara 1947 is directed by National Award winning filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi. The music is composed by A. R. Rahman, with lyrics written by Javed Akhtar. The film is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit and is set for a worldwide theatrical release on Partition Day, August 14, 2026, coinciding with a date of significant historical importance for the subcontinent.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Deol, Karan Deol and Preity G Zinta to meet Partition survivors and visit the Partition Museum on their Punjab promotional journey for Batwara 1947

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