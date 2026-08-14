Shraddha Kapoor has paid tribute to late legendary actress Sridevi, highlighting her remarkable reach across Indian cinema decades before the term “pan-India” became a popular description for actors and films.

Sridevi’s 63rd birth anniversary: Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor celebrate late actress’ Pan-India legacy

Taking to Instagram, Shraddha shared the cover of Empress: The Definitive Biography of Sridevi, authored by writer and columnist Dhiraj U. Kumarr. The book, published by Westland Books, explores the life and career of one of Indian cinema’s most celebrated performers.

Alongside the book cover, Shraddha wrote, “Before it became a buzzword, The Empress actually ruled PAN-INDIA,” while tagging Sridevi’s daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, as well as her husband and filmmaker Boney Kapoor.

The actress’ post comes as Sridevi’s legacy continues to be revisited through the new biography. Sridevi worked extensively across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada cinema during her long career. Her popularity across different film industries established her as a rare star who could command a nationwide audience well before the current era of pan-India releases.

Varun Dhawan also joined the tributes, sharing the book on his Instagram handle. He described Sridevi as “The one and only empress.”

Sridevi, who passed away in February 2018 at the age of 54, remains one of the most influential female stars in Indian cinema. Her filmography includes acclaimed and commercially successful films such as Mr. India, Chandni, Lamhe, Sadma, English Vinglish and Mom, among several others.

Also Read: Sridevi 63rd birth anniversary: Shekhar Kapur recalls “electric energy” of India’s first female superstar on Mr India sets; says, “She was a gift to us”

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