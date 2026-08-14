Marathi Zee 5 has announced its content slate for its second year, expanding its programming with a mix of original series, films, returning franchises, comedy formats and live sports. The platform, which completed its first year with a lineup focused on Marathi-language entertainment, is set to add several new titles to its catalogue.

Marathi Zee 5 unveils new content slate with Hey Kay Navin Season 2, Devkhel Season 2 and more

Among the upcoming series are the second seasons of Hey Kay Navin? and Devkhel. Hey Kay Navin?, produced by Bahawa Entertainment, will see Umesh Kamat and Priya Bapat return, while Devkhel Season 2, from Cinemasters Production, brings back Ankush Chaudhari and Prajakta Mali.

The new slate also includes original series such as Kon Yashwant Pansare?, featuring Bharat Jadhav, Sharvari Jamenis, Pushkar Shrotri and Shivani Rangole. Another title, 112, comes from Coquelicot Pictures and has been created by Nikhil Mahajan, with Jeejivisha Kale and Rohit Satpute attached as directors.

Marathi Zee 5 is also adding films across different genres. Its upcoming post-theatrical premieres include Zee Studios’ Tumbadchi Manjula, starring Jitendra Joshi, Sai Tamhankar, Makarand Anaspure and Om Bhutkar, and Bhootam Bhayam, featuring Neel Salekar, Siddhant Sarfare, Shubham Jadhav, Saurabh Ghadge and Karan Sonawane. The platform will also premiere the original film Adkitta, produced by Mangesh Pawar Company and headlined by Siddharth Chandekar, Sakhi Gokhale and Sai Tamhankar.

Comedy is part of the new offering as well, with Hasva Hasavi – The Marathi Stand-Up Show. The special from Anish Goregoankar Productions features Anish Goregoankar, Fatima Ayesha, Sanket Joshi, Sahil Horane and Sahil Shaikh.

Beyond scripted content, the platform is expanding its catalogue with AI titles including Garuda, Vikram Vetal, Shiv Sati, Chandrakanta, Tirupati Balaji, Narmada, Ram Anjanay Yudha and Barbarik. Its sports offering includes properties such as FIFA, Bundesliga, Series A and ILT20.

Speaking about the expansion, VR Hema, Chief Channel Officer - Zee Marathi and Business Head - Marathi Zee 5, said, “When we launched Marathi Zee 5, our belief was simple yet bold, that Marathi audiences deserve a streaming platform dedicated for them, not an occasional regional offering. Today, we are proud to be a committed and innovative OTT platform consistently investing in original Marathi stories, and the audience response has validated that vision. The bold and diverse new slate reflects the resilience, determination, courage and passion of the Marathi Manus. Alongside returning favourites that audiences have wholeheartedly embraced, we are introducing fresh originals, films, and new formats that continue to push the boundaries of Marathi entertainment on streaming. More importantly, it is a reflection of the incredible creative talent within the Marathi industry and our continued effort to champion stories that are from our land.”

With the new slate, Marathi Zee 5 is looking to broaden its year-round programming through a combination of established franchises, new stories, films and non-fiction formats aimed at Marathi-speaking audiences.

Also Read: Why doesn’t Marathi cinema get preference from the OTT giants? Experts share their views: “There’s a South head for acquisition in Netflix and Amazon but no Marathi head”; also reveal, “Most Marathi films are made in Rs. 3-5 cr; P&A costs additional Rs. 1-1.5 cr”

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