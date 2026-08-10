Sonu did not reveal the reason for the surgery, but had earlier spoken about undergoing treatment for a painful nerve-related condition.

Singer Sonu Nigam shared an unusual glimpse of his recent surgery, revealing that he turned an operation theatre into an impromptu stage. The playback singer posted a video on Instagram in which he can be heard singing Mohammed Rafi’s classic song ‘Suhani Raat Dhal Chuki’ while undergoing a medical procedure.

Sonu Nigam sings ‘Suhani Raat Dhal Chuki’ while undergoing surgery, shares video from operation theatre; watch

In the video, Sonu is seen lying in the operation theatre as he sings the evergreen track for his doctor Dr Nilesh Satbhai and the medical team. The song originally featured in the 1949 film Dulari, starring Madhubala and Suresh. Despite being in pain and undergoing surgery, Sonu appeared to draw comfort from music and continued singing during the procedure.

Sharing the video, the singer wrote, “An impromptu performance for dear drnileshsatbhai and his loving team during my surgery. Singing in the pain...the Joy of Music!”

The video soon caught the attention of fans, with several expressing surprise at seeing the singer perform while undergoing surgery. Many also wished him a speedy recovery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonu Nigam (@sonunigamofficial)

One fan commented, “Oh my god … that’s amazing. Get well soon. That voice Hmmm, this is a great idea for a collab Considering today’s medical bills,” while another wrote, “Wish you a speedy magical recovery.” A third fan added, “Get well soon Sonu sir, we love you.”

Sonu did not disclose the reason behind his latest surgery. However, earlier this year, the singer had opened up about dealing with a painful nerve-related condition. In June, he revealed that he had undergone several MRI and CT scans and was taking medication as part of his treatment.

Despite the health setback, Sonu has continued to remain associated with his music commitments. His latest video offers another glimpse into his connection with music, with the singer choosing to perform even while undergoing a medical procedure.

‘Suhani Raat Dhal Chuki’ remains one of Mohammed Rafi’s well-known songs. Originally featured in Dulari, Sonu’s rendition of the song inside an operation theatre has given the classic an unexpected setting.

While the singer has kept details about his surgery private, his video has drawn attention from fans who focused on his performance and wished him well. Sonu had also recently been in the news after refusing to comment on student protests.

Also Read : Batwara 1947 new song ‘Tabassum’ out: Experience romance in the bygone era in Sonu Nigam and Heer’s soulful voice

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