Sanjay Kapoor has opened up about the unexpected impact of the success of his 1999 romantic film Sirf Tum. Despite the film receiving a strong response at the box office and remaining popular decades later, the actor revealed that its success did not translate into a steady flow of film offers for him.

Sanjay Kapoor reveals Sirf Tum success brought him no film offers: “Nobody signed me”

Speaking to Digital Commentary, Sanjay recalled how surprising the situation was after the film became a hit. He said, “Sirf Tum was such a huge hit that today, even after 27 years, we are talking about it. But look at my destiny, I didn’t sign a single film after Sirf Tum.”

The actor said he was particularly puzzled by the industry's reaction. According to him, while audiences and people praised the film, producers did not approach him with substantial projects. “People praised that film so much, but I don’t know what went wrong that nobody ever approached me after that. Nobody signed me. I didn’t receive any good offers,” he said.

Sanjay also clarified that he was not rejecting a series of major projects because of the success. Instead, he said the offers coming his way were limited and did not meet his expectations. “I won’t lie that I was loaded with projects and I declined. I had limited offers, but they were not very great. I thought, I have given a hit, let me wait for something better,” he added.

Comparing the situation with the industry today, Sanjay observed that actors can benefit significantly after delivering a few successful films. “Today, if people give three hits, their career is set for 25 years. They bag several ads. They start earning in crores just after one big hit,” he said.

Sanjay also defended Sirf Tum against the perception that its success was driven only by its popular music. He credited the film's unusual storyline, pointing out that the lead characters do not meet until the end. “Apart from having superhit songs, the script of Sirf Tum was unbelievable,” he said.

The actor also recalled another major success, Raja (1995), which followed his unsuccessful debut Prem. Despite achieving two significant box-office successes, Sanjay said he struggled to establish himself as a consistent leading man in Bollywood.

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More Pages: Sirf Tum Box Office Collection

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