Batwara 1947 new song ‘Tabassum’ out: Experience romance in the bygone era in Sonu Nigam and Heer’s soulful voice

The makers of Aamir Khan Productions’ upcoming film Batwara 1947 have released the film’s new song, ‘Tabassum’, following the earlier release of the film's poster, teaser and trailer. Set against the backdrop of India’s Partition, Batwara 1947 is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi.

Batwara 1947 new song ‘Tabassum’ out: Experience romance in the bygone era in Sonu Nigam and Heer’s soulful voice

The romantic track centres on love, hope and tenderness. Its video features Ali Fazal, Karan Deol, Kanikka Kapur and Isha Sandhir, and depicts a visual narrative built around the sweet innocence of romance, in keeping with the song’s title. The chemistry between the actors, along with the storytelling in the video, brings out the human relationships that form part of the film's emotional core.

Sharing the video, the makers wrote, “A name that carries the warmth of sunshine, the colours of life, and a feeling that stays forever #Tabassum Out Now! #Batwara1947”

The song is composed, produced and arranged by A. R. Rahman, with lyrics written by Javed Akhtar. It features the vocals of Sonu Nigam and Heer, and blends melody with emotion in keeping with the film’s narrative.

Batwara 1947 stars Shabana Azmi, Sunny Deol, Preity G Zinta, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal and Abhimanyu Singh, and marks the reunion of director Rajkumar Santoshi and actor Sunny Deol after nearly three decades.

Produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit, Batwara 1947 is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, with music composed by A. R. Rahman and lyrics written by Javed Akhtar. The film is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on August 14, 2026, coinciding with Partition Day.

Also Read: Did you know? Rajkumar Santoshi narrated Batwara 1947 to Sunny Deol nearly 16 years before the film finally went on floors

More Pages: Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection

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