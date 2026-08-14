Shazahn Padamsee is all set to explore a brand-new side of her artistry as she makes her singing debut with her first single, ‘Raatan Kaaliyan’. Known for her work on screen, Shazahn now steps behind the microphone, marking a new chapter in her creative journey.

Shazahn Padamsee turns singer with her first single ‘Raatan Kaaliyan’: “Somewhere deep inside, I felt a strong calling towards music”

Music has always been an integral part of Shazahn’s life. Going to boarding school at a very young age led her to writing letters as a way of staying connected with her family, teaching her to express her emotions from an early age. As an only child, music also became her therapy.

Being the daughter of two prominent personalities (Alyque Padamsee and Sharon Prabhakar), with her mother being one of India’s first pop stars, Shazahn grew up in a creatively stimulating environment. Her home was often filled with rehearsals for plays and musicals, with actors and singers constantly coming in and out.

In her teenage years, Shazahn developed a strong interest in house music, drawing inspiration from artists such as Daft Punk, Modjo and Bob Sinclar, while also exploring alternative pop through artists like Radiohead, The Cardigans and Natalie Imbruglia. She took up music production as a hobby and taught herself to play the piano. However, as she grew older, she put her passion for music on hold to pursue modelling and acting, eventually becoming a part of several popular Bollywood films.

Speaking about her journey back to music, Shazahn Padamsee said, “I didn’t choose acting, it chose me. It was a dream come true for any 22-year-old, but somewhere deep inside of me I felt a strong calling towards music. There was a voice telling me there was so much more I needed to explore creatively. That’s when I shifted gears and started to pursue music manically.”

Shazahn then decided to take music up seriously, dedicating hours to her riyaaz with her mother, who became her in-house guru. She went back to the basics and committed herself to becoming the strongest vocalist she could be. Her musical journey also took her to Europe, where she spent time with international artists from the electronic dance music scene, learning vocals, songwriting and piano while developing a unique sound of her own.

Returning to India, she also witnessed the growing indie music scene and its blend of global influences and international elements, which made her feel that the time was right to begin her musical journey.

For Shazahn, the single is more than just a new release; it marks the beginning of a new creative avenue. The song explores the journey of love, moving from emotional dependence to a more secure understanding of love. It’s about discovering that real love isn’t about filling a void; it’s about finding the kind of love that makes you feel safe to be yourself.

‘Raatan Kaaliyan’ will be out on August 19, 2026.

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