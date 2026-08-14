Manisha Koirala opens up about fear and loneliest night after Cancer Diagnosis; says, “I felt I was going to die”

Manisha Koirala has opened up about the fear, loneliness and life-changing realisations she experienced after being diagnosed with stage IV ovarian cancer in 2012. Speaking in a conversation with Sushant Pradhan, the actor recalled the night she was informed about her illness at Nepal’s Norvic International Hospital, describing it as one of the darkest moments of her life.

Manisha Koirala opens up about fear and loneliest night after Cancer Diagnosis; says, “I felt I was going to die”

“I was in the hospital and I was told I had cancer. That night, for me, was the loneliest and longest night. It just felt like a dark space. I felt I was going to die. In that moment, it is the scariest, darkest space — very, very lonely,” Koirala said.

She travelled to New York for treatment at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, where she underwent surgery and chemotherapy. She completed her final chemotherapy session in April 2013 and was later declared cancer-free.

Reflecting on the experience, Koirala said cancer made her understand how isolated patients can feel even when surrounded by people. She also revealed that the experience changed her priorities and encouraged her to focus on family, health, close relationships and nature.

“I got a second chance at life, so whatever was non-essential, I kept it all aside,” she said. Koirala added that she wanted a close-knit family and “didn’t want a crowd” around her. She also admitted, “I didn’t care a damn about my health. If I got a second chance at life, I would prioritise it.”

The actor further spoke about her demanding career, recalling a period when she worked on three or four films a day and spent up to 18 hours working. “At one time, I was working on three or four films a day, 18 hours a day, non-stop. No Sundays, no Saturdays, nothing, for years and years,” she said.

Koirala admitted that the exhaustion affected her professional choices. However, the support she received from fans during her cancer battle made her realise the importance of her work. “So it was important for me to work well and give good-quality work, for myself and for the people who love my work,” she said.

After making her Hindi film debut with Saudagar in 1991, Koirala went on to feature in films such as 1942: A Love Story, Bombay, Khamoshi: The Musical, Dil Se.., Company and Lajja. Following her cancer treatment, she returned to acting and later appeared in Dear Maya, Sanju, Lust Stories and the 2024 Netflix series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.

Also Read : Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 1942: A Love Story to re-release on August 21 in restored 8K resolution

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