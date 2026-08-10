Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt’s international action thriller 7 Dogs is set to release in Indian theatres on August 21. The film, which has already premiered across the Middle East, will now make its way to Indian audiences, with the appearances of the two Bollywood actors expected to be a key point of interest.

Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt’s 7 Dogs set for India release on August 21

Directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, 7 Dogs features Egyptian actors Karim Abdel-Aziz and Ahmed Ezz in the lead roles. The film is a Saudi Arabian production and has been mounted as a large-scale action thriller involving crime, drugs, chase sequences and international locations.

What is 7 Dogs about?

The story revolves around a crime syndicate known as ‘7 Dogs’ and a dangerous new drug called Pink Lady. According to Variety, the film follows Interpol officer Khalid Al-Azzazi, who arrests Ghali Abu Dawood, a senior member of the criminal organisation.

A year after the arrest, the syndicate resurfaces with a plan to distribute the new drug across the Middle East. Khalid is forced to join hands with Ghali, who has extensive knowledge of the group and its operations. The film has been written and produced by Turki Al-Sheikh.

Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt’s reunion

Salman and Sanjay’s appearances drew attention after the trailer was released. In one scene, Salman, dressed in a white suit, says, “You know what he does? He documents his whole life.” Another scene shows him asking a character, “Why do you look like a criminal to me?”

Sanjay is seen walking alongside a group of men while holding a gadget. The two actors have previously shared screen space in films such as Saajan (1991), Chal Mere Bhai (2000) and Yeh Hai Jalwa (2002). They also reunited in 2025 for AP Dhillon’s track Old Money.

With 7 Dogs now heading to Indian theatres, their latest on-screen reunion is set to reach a wider audience on August 21.

Also Read : Salman Khan’s Being Human Foundation, Alvira Khan Agnihotri issued court notice in Rs 3 crores franchise dispute: Report

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