Saiyami Kher revealed she was pressured early in her career to change her look and was even asked not to keep her naturally curly hair.

Saiyami Kher recalls industry pressure to change her look; says, “Didn’t want to become a factory-made Barbie”

Saiyami Kher has opened up about the pressure she faced to conform to a particular image when she was starting her career in the Hindi film industry. The actor revealed that she was repeatedly advised by managers to dress and look a certain way and was even asked to give up her naturally curly hair.

Saiyami Kher recalls industry pressure to change her look; says, “Didn’t want to become a factory-made Barbie”

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Saiyami recalled the advice she received during the early phase of her career. She said, “When I was starting off, I was told you have to look a certain way, and that was the advice I was given by lots of managers that you have to dress a certain way. I was told you have to conform to a certain way that an actress is supposed to be.”

However, Saiyami chose not to change herself to fit those expectations. She said she continued pursuing sports on her own terms, spoke openly about politics and sports, and remained true to her personality.

“A lot of people will try to mould you a certain way. But you should stick to your originality because that's what will set you apart. Otherwise, you would be a factory-made Barbie, which I didn't want to become,” she said.

Recalling specific advice about her appearance, Saiyami added, “I was constantly given advice that you should dress and look a certain way. I was told, 'No, no don't keep curly hair.’” Despite such suggestions, she decided to retain her individuality. “I am happy that I didn't change the person I was because my parents brought me up to be a certain way, and I was happy with the way I have gotten my work,” she added.

Saiyami made her acting debut with the Telugu film Rey before entering Hindi cinema with Mirzya. Although the film did not succeed at the box office, her performance earned attention. She later appeared in projects including Mauli, Choked, Unpaused, Special OPS, Breathe: Into the Shadows, A Thursday and 8 A.M. Metro.

Her performance in Ghoomer also received critical appreciation, with Saiyami portraying a young cricketer whose ambitions are affected by a life-changing setback.

More recently, her film Pal Bhar Ke Liye, co-starring Tahir Raj Bhasin and Vineet Kumar, had its world premiere at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne on August 16. Directed by Vikram Fadnavis, the film features Saiyami as a fashion photographer.

She will also be seen in Priyadarshan’s Haiwaan, which stars Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan and is scheduled to release in theatres on September 11, 2026.

Also Read : Saiyami Kher and Vikram Phadnis talk about Pal Bhar Ke Liye premiering at IFFM 2026

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