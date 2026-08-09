TVF Motion Pictures has announced its entry into Marathi cinema with its first Marathi film, Bayangi: Palaychi Nahi, Talaychi. The upcoming project is described as a supernatural comedy thriller inspired by one of Konkan’s haunting folktales. Following the announcement, the film has already begun attracting attention, with actor Riteish Deshmukh among the first to congratulate the team.

Riteish Deshmukh praises TVF’s Marathi debut Bayangi: Palaychi Nahi Talaychi; says, “This looks awesome!!!”

Riteish shared the film’s announcement poster on his social media and expressed his excitement about the project. Reacting to the announcement, he wrote, “Best wishes to the entire team !!! This looks awesome!!! Congratulations @theviralfever @ameyzone round of you @abhayraut.”

Bayangi combines supernatural folklore with comedy, creating an unusual premise that is expected to offer audiences a mix of suspense, humour and entertainment. The film’s Konkan connection and focus on a haunting local folktale add another layer to its narrative, while the makers are looking to bring a distinct storytelling style to Marathi cinema.

The project marks a new step for TVF Motion Pictures, which has built a strong presence through its work across YouTube and OTT platforms. Over the years, TVF has created shows that have connected with audiences through stories rooted in everyday experiences and relatable characters.

The production house has also maintained a busy slate in 2026, with nine shows released so far, including Gullak Season 5 on SonyLIV, Sapne Vs. Everyone Season 2, Aspirants Season 3 on Amazon Prime Video, Hello Bachhon Season 1 on Netflix and Space Gen: Chandrayaan Season 1 on JioHotstar.

TVF also made several announcements during Prime Video Presents, including upcoming films such as Vvan and College Fest. With Bayangi, the production house is now set to explore Marathi cinema through a supernatural comedy thriller rooted in Konkan folklore.

Also Read : “Riteish Deshmukh ki naukri khatre mein lag rahi hai”: Salman Khan quips on Alliance

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