Salman Khan jokes that Riteish Deshmukh's job is in danger during his appearance on Alliance while supporting brother Sohail Khan.

Salman Khan's special appearance on his brother Sohail Khan's reality show Alliance has become one of the talking points of the latest promo released by Amazon Prime Video. While the episode promises emotional moments and family support, it also features Salman in his trademark humorous style as he takes a light-hearted dig at his close friend Riteish Deshmukh.

“Riteish Deshmukh ki naukri khatre mein lag rahi hai”: Salman Khan quips on Alliance

The promo offers glimpses of Salman interacting with contestants and cheering up Sohail, who has had an emotionally challenging week inside the house.

Salman jokes about Riteish Deshmukh

One of the standout moments from the promo comes when Salman playfully remarks, "I think Riteish Deshmukh ki naukri khatre mein lag rahi hai."

The comment appears to be a humorous reference to Riteish Deshmukh's hosting duties on Lock Upp. The actor currently co-hosts the reality show alongside Farah Khan, with the competition now approaching its grand finale.

Salman and Riteish have shared a warm friendship for years. The two actors have frequently collaborated and publicly supported each other's projects. Salman also made a special appearance in Riteish's directorial debut Raja Shivaji after the latter reportedly approached him for the role.

Sohail opens up about an emotional week

The promo also highlights Sohail Khan's emotional struggles on Alliance. Speaking to Salman, Sohail admits that he had a difficult day inside the house.

"I freaked out today," he says, referring to an emotional breakdown during which he repeatedly kicked the storeroom door.

Later, Salman is seen asking the contestants, "Aap log Sohail ko stress de rahe ho kya?" as he checks in on his younger brother in a light-hearted manner.

Sohail's emotional state comes after a turbulent week on the reality show. Following the eviction of his former wife, Seema Sajdeh, he reportedly fell ill and was unable to participate in several tasks. He was later nominated for eviction but managed to survive the elimination round.

Lock Upp heads towards its finale

Salman's joke comes at a time when Lock Upp is nearing its conclusion. The reality series, co-hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan, is set to premiere its finale episode on Netflix on Wednesday, August 5. Hashad Chopra has already secured his place as the show's first finalist.

Also Read: Lock Upp: Vinny Arora surprises Dheeraj Dhoopar inside jail, explains why she tried sending secret chits to him

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