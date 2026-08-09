Sonu Nigam had a lovely conversation with Komal Nahta about his illustrious career, some memorable songs and a lot more. At one point in the conversation, he spoke about his beginnings and the golden advice given by his father, Agam Nigam.

Sonu Nigam reveals father Agam Nigam stopped him from doing Mumbai shows: “He FEARED, ‘You are a good-looking chap. You sing well. Teri yahan pe girlfriend ban jaayegi!’”

Sonu Nigam said, "Me and my father used to frequently travel between Mumbai and Delhi. We used to earn money and stay in Mumbai. When our money would get over, then we used to return to Delhi."

He revealed, "My father had made it clear, 'Tu Mumbai mein show nahin karega'. My father is very vidwaan in such matters. I am very fortunate."

Sonu continued, "I asked him 'Kyun nahin karunga main Mumbai mein show? Show toh hum Delhi mein bhi kar rahe hai'. Baap ki soch dekho kaisi hoti hai. He replied, 'You are a good-looking chap. You sing also well. If you do shows in Mumbai, teri yahan pe girlfriend ban jaayegi! You'll have an affair with a female singer or dancer. All the musicians or co-singers will become your friends. Fir tu yahan pe settle ho jaayega. If you do shows in Delhi, I can keep an eye on you. If you do the same here, tere andar se woh bhookh mitt jaayegi. Right now, you are clear that come what may or whether you have slept or not, you need to call Anu Malik and others at 9 in the morning. You shouldn't have any other objective in Mumbai'."

Sonu added, "I was an accha baccha. I respected his decision. I was not a rebel."

He then raised laughs as he spoke in an accent, "I didn't tell him 'So what? I have my own life. I also want to have a girlfriend. I also want friends. I want to live today' (laughs). I didn't behave like today's kids. I told my father, 'Ok, mere baap. Aap jo bol rahe hai, woh sahi hai' (laughs)."

Sonu Nigam then said, "I would get up in the morning, make breakfast, sweep the floor and clean the dishes. Then we would go to some studio or meet Amar Haldipur or Anu Malik or Nikhil-Vinay or Dilip Sen-Sameer Sen. There was nothing else to do. Dost bhi nahin the."

Also Read: Batwara 1947 new song ‘Tabassum’ out: Experience romance in the bygone era in Sonu Nigam and Heer’s soulful voice

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.