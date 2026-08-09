Sonu Nigam opens up on Jaan-E-Mann’s debacle: “Sometimes, FALTU films become big hits while such a good film fails at the box office”; says “Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Preity Zinta ne kitni acchi acting ki thi”

Sonu Nigam had a lovely conversation with Komal Nahta about his illustrious career, some memorable songs and a lot more. At one point, he revealed how a valuable suggestion made a lot of difference to the heartbreak song 'Sau Dard' in Jaan-E-Mann (2006). Starring Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Preity Zinta, the film was produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Shirish Kunder.

Sonu Nigam opens up on Jaan-E-Mann’s debacle: “Sometimes, FALTU films become big hits while such a good film fails at the box office”; says “Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Preity Zinta ne kitni acchi acting ki thi”

Sonu Nigam revealed, "Director Shirish Kunder told Anu Malik ji, 'Can you get the first line repeated?' or if something can be done with the last word 'Nahin' in the mukhda. Anu ji fatt samaj jaate hai ki kya chahiye. This is why the word 'Nahin' gets stretched. Toh usse dekho kitna farak pad gaya. So, Shirish gave a good suggestion, Anu ji ne usko accha roop de diya. And that way, the song managed to stand out."

He added, "This improvisation happened when I was learning the song. Then I incorporated the change when I was recording the song."

Sonu Nigam then expressed disappointment that the romantic musical didn't work at the box office despite an overwhelmingly positive word of mouth.

Sonu Nigam remarked, "Every song of that film was very good. Even that film was very good. Waqt kharab hota hai insaan ka. Sometimes, faltu films become big hits while such a good film fails at the box office. Salman Khan ne kitni acchi acting ki thi. Akshay Kumar, Preity Zinta sab ne acchi acting ki thi. Music is so lovely. Even today, it is fondly remembered. Even the direction was exceptional."

Also Read: Sonu Nigam reveals father Agam Nigam stopped him from doing Mumbai shows: “He FEARED, ‘You are a good-looking chap. You sing well. Teri yahan pe girlfriend ban jaayegi!’”

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