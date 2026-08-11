She also revealed how inmates spent their time, jokingly spoke about jail food, and mentioned her fictional book title, 'Chudail ka badla'.

Rhea Chakraborty opens up about her time in jail; says, “People inside jail are better than people outside”

Rhea Chakraborty has opened up about her experience of spending time in prison and shared some interesting details about her days behind bars. The actress was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in September 2020, a few months after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June that year. She was arrested in connection with allegations of supplying marijuana to the late actor and spent around 27 days in jail before being granted bail.

Rhea Chakraborty opens up about her time in jail; says, “People inside jail are better than people outside”

Recently, during an interaction with comedian Tanmay Bhat, Rhea spoke about her time in prison and was asked what people usually do for timepass while in jail. Responding to the question, she said, “They sing, they dance, they make thecha.”

Rhea also spoke about the people she encountered during her time in the women's undertrial prison. She made a striking observation about how inmates interacted with one another and said, “People inside jail are better than people outside jail because most people, at least in the undertrial prison for women, are innocent, and there's no hierarchy. Everyone's equal, everyone is a number; there's no name.”

During the conversation, she was also asked whether she remembered the number assigned to her in prison. Rhea initially replied, “yes”, but almost immediately changed her answer and said, “no.”

The conversation then moved to the food served in jail. Instead of giving a direct answer, Rhea jokingly responded, “Guys, I am writing this book, padh lena.” When Tanmay asked her about the title of the book, she quipped, “The book is called Chudail ka badla.” She further joked about the food in prison, saying, “Sushi milti hai jail mein, champagne milta hai, vada pav, chat.”

On the professional front, Rhea is set to appear in The Traitors Season 2, which will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on August 13, 2026. Hosted by Karan Johar, the reality show features several celebrities, including Mallika Sherawat, Shweta Tiwari, Munawar Faruqui, Shalini Passi, Abhishek Malhan, Krystle D'Souza, Ranveer Brar, Dalip Tahil, Parul Gulati, Aaditya Kulshreshth (Kullu), Soundous Moufakir, Shahneel Gill and Sahil Salathia, among others.

Rhea will also appear in Netflix's upcoming series Family Business, directed by Hansal Mehta. The series also stars Anil Kapoor and Vijay Varma.

Also Read : Rhea Chakraborty breaks silence on losing work after 2020; says, “Nobody was signing me”

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