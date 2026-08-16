Excel Entertainment and Amazon MGM Studios have unveiled two new posters of ‘Vaaroon Forever’, the upcoming song from Mirzapur: The Movie. Offering a first glimpse into the song’s visual world, the posters further build anticipation around the latest musical offering from the highly awaited theatrical adaptation of the Mirzapur franchise.

Mirzapur: The Movie unveils ‘Vaaroon Forever’ posters ahead of August 18 song release

The song is a fresh rendition of ‘Vaaroon’, one of the most loved and memorable tracks from the franchise. Originally released in 2020, the soulful track became an integral part of the Mirzapur universe and continues to hold a special place among fans. The original was sung by Romy, composed by Anand Bhaskar, with lyrics penned by Ginny Diwan.

For ‘Vaaroon Forever’, original singer Romy returns alongside the powerhouse vocals of Shreya Ghoshal, bringing a new dimension to the much-loved track. Anand Bhaskar and Ginny Diwan also return for the new version, retaining the soul of the original while giving it a fresh musical identity for Mirzapur: The Movie.

The unveiling of the two posters adds to the growing excitement around ‘Vaaroon Forever’, which is set to release on August 18. With the return of a fan-favourite song in a new avatar, the track promises to bring together nostalgia and a fresh musical experience as the franchise makes its way to the big screen.

Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur: The Movie is directed by Gurmmeet Singh, written by Puneet Krishna, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment. The film is co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani. Mirzapur: The Movie releases in cinemas on 4th September 2026.

Also Read: Mirzapur: The Movie gets special PVR INOX takeover ahead of September release; details inside!

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