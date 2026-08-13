Raj Kundra has marked his second Punjabi release with The Great Punjab Robbery, a film that is currently enjoying a successful run in theatres. Speaking about the project, the actor recalled wife and actress Shilpa Shetty’s reaction upon hearing the film’s narration.

Raj Kundra recalls Shilpa Shetty asking, “Will The Great Punjab Robbery work in Punjab?”

Kundra said, “When I shared the story of The Great Punjab Robbery with Shilpa, she asked, ‘Will it work in Punjab?’”

He continued, “Because ideally, what works there is vibrancy, weddings, food… And I said that we won’t be able to figure it out till we put it to the test.” Kundra shared that it is after quite some time that a gripping heist drama film has been released in Punjabi cinema, and the influencers have already described it as ‘Money Heist of Punjab.’

“It is a huge compliment,” he said, and continued, “The film has a deep message, and I’m playing the role of a journalist. The story is how a journalist turns into a robber, and why? The story is interesting, and we have tried to cover relevant concepts. The takeaway will be how do we make Punjab great again!”

Calling The Great Punjab Robbery a family entertainer, Kundra shared that the film caters to all kinds of audiences. “Everyone will find something appealing in the film. There are no slurs, no obscenity. It is an entirely clean film,” he concluded.

Also Read: Raj Kundra laughs off rumours with hilarious post: “They’re more interesting than my actual life”

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