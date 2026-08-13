Karisma Kapoor recently revisited some memorable moments from her 1990s career on Sony Entertainment Television’s India’s Best Dancer Season 5. The actress was joined by music composer Anu Malik and singer Kumar Sanu on the dance reality show, where contestants Vaidehyi and Romsha performed to the popular track 'Mehboob Mere' from Fiza.

India’s Best Dancer Season 5: Karisma Kapoor reveals her “unusual” connection to the Fiza song ‘Mehboob Mere’

Following the performance, Karisma revealed an unusual connection to the song, which features Sushmita Sen and Hrithik Roshan. She recalled that she also appears in the song’s sequence, but under a rather unexpected situation.

“Aap logon ko pata nahi hoga, ye trivia hain ki main bhi hoon iss gaane mein aur ye bahut hi alag situation tha aur mujhe bhi bahut ajeeb lag raha tha ki Sushmita was dancing aur main Hrithik ko dhoond rahi thi yeh gaane ke beech mein. Main reth ke beech mein main Hrithik ko, ye film Fiza ka gaana hain. So yeah, it was a very unusual situation for me,” Karisma said.

The actress also used the occasion to acknowledge the contribution of Anu Malik and Kumar Sanu to several of her films and songs during the 1990s. She credited their music and vocals with becoming an important part of the era's popular Hindi cinema.

“Anu ji has done such great movies Judwaa, Khuddar, Haseena Maan Jaayegi, Krishna and Biwi No. 1 and many more and Kumar da, from 'Tum Sa Koi Pyara' to 'Duniya Mein Aaye Ho Toh Love Karlo', 'Main Toh Raste Se Ja Raha Tha '- from the beginning of my career to 'Pucho Zara Pucho '- such legendary songs!” she said.

Karisma further noted that Kumar Sanu’s voice became closely associated with several leading actors of the decade. “Their voices were synonymous with the movies and all the heroes in the 90s, which benefited us, heroines as well. Thank you so much for being here,” she added.

The episode brought together the music and dance associated with 1990s Hindi cinema, with the contestants revisiting some of the era’s popular songs. India’s Best Dancer Season 5 airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 PM on Sony Entertainment Television.

Also Read: India’s Best Dancer Season 5: Shilpa Shirodkar says she was “so scared” when she first met Amitabh Bachchan

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