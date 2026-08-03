Raj Kundra has once again grabbed attention, but this time it is not because of any controversy. While promoting his upcoming Punjabi film The Great Punjab Robbery, Raj shared a humorous social media video in which he playfully addressed the rumours that often circulate about him.

Raj Kundra laughs off rumours with hilarious post: “They’re more interesting than my actual life”

Known for making headlines over legal issues and public controversies in recent years, Raj chose to respond with humour instead of seriousness. In the video, he appears dressed in a white T-shirt, blue jeans and a white turban, entertaining his followers with a series of amusing facial expressions. The light-hearted clip reflected his decision to laugh at the speculation rather than react to it.

Adding to the fun, Raj included a witty overlay message that read, “When I hear rumors about me, I don't deny them because they're way more interesting than my actual life!! #rumours #drama #life.” His humorous take quickly caught the attention of social media users, with many appreciating his ability to joke about the gossip surrounding him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raj Kundra (@onlyrajkundra)

On the work front, Raj is currently busy promoting The Great Punjab Robbery, an action entertainer written and directed by Saurabh Varma. The film promises a fresh take on Punjabi cinema and is set for a worldwide theatrical release on August 7. Alongside Raj, the film features an ensemble cast including Payal Rajput, Garvita Sadhwani, Mahabir Bhullar, Paramveer Singh, Ankit Sagar, Amit Behl and Kulvir Sony.

Raj Kundra made his acting debut with the Punjabi film Mehar in 2025. Directed by Rakesh Mehta, the film revolved around Karamjit, a farmer from rural Punjab seeking redemption while attempting to reunite with his family. The cast included Geeta Basra, Savita Bhatti, Master Agamveer Singh, Deep Mandeep, Ashish Duggal and Baninder Bunny, among others.

Apart from films, Raj has also expanded his presence in reality entertainment by appearing in the Indian adaptation of The Traitors, hosted by Karan Johar, further marking his transition from businessman to screen personality.

Also Read : Raj Kundra reveals Rs.82 crore Rajasthan Royals investment was a Valentine’s Day gift for Shilpa Shetty

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