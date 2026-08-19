Businessman-turned-actor Raj Kundra has opened up about one of the most difficult phases of his life, recalling an emotional breakdown he experienced while he was in jail in 2021. Kundra, who is married to actor Shilpa Shetty, was arrested over allegations related to the creation and distribution of pornographic films and was granted bail in September that year.

Raj Kundra Recalls darkest moment in jail after hearing Shilpa Shetty planned to divorce him; says, “Genuinely felt like suicide kar du”

Years after his arrest, Raj spoke about how reports suggesting that Shilpa was planning to divorce him deeply affected him while he was behind bars. Recalling the period, he said he was already struggling to deal with his circumstances when he came across reports about the state of his marriage.

Speaking to ABP, Raj said, “Bohot tootha hoon, I was managing. One day, news came through the media; as I later found out, “Shilpa Shetty Raj Kundra ko chodd rahi hai, divorce de rahi hai.’”

According to Raj, the reports left him devastated. He said he could not sleep that night and began questioning the purpose of his life. Describing the intensity of his emotional state, he revealed that his family and wife meant everything to him and admitted, “Genuinely felt like suicide kar du.”

The situation reportedly changed the next day when Raj got an opportunity to speak to Shilpa over the phone. He said she immediately reassured him that the reports were untrue and told him that she was with him and trusted him. Her response helped him cope with the situation at a particularly difficult time.

Raj also recalled the challenging conditions he faced during his 63 days at Arthur Road Jail. He described the food as difficult to eat and said that he largely survived on Parle-G biscuits and water during his time there.

Reflecting on the physical impact of his imprisonment, Raj claimed that he lost around 17-18 kilos during his stay in jail. His latest revelations offer a glimpse into the emotional and personal struggles he says he experienced during one of the most difficult chapters of his life.

Also Read : Raj Kundra recalls Shilpa Shetty asking, “Will The Great Punjab Robbery work in Punjab?”

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