Rohit Roy recently gave fans a glimpse of his playful bond with his elder brother and actor Ronit Roy. The actor took to social media to share a series of pictures from one of their gym sessions, showing that their time together is not always about workouts and fitness.

Rohit Roy shares goofy gym moments with brother Ronit Roy; watch

In the pictures, the brothers can be seen enjoying some light-hearted moments while posing inside the gym. Rohit revealed that what could have turned into a set of “cool gym pics” took a humorous turn when Ronit decided to photobomb his pictures.

Sharing the images, Rohit wrote, “This is how it started! And then Mr. @ronitboseroy decided to photobomb what might have been some cool gym pics! And that’s why you need a brother!! One you can be goofy with anywhere, anytime, any reason!!.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Bose Roy (@rohitboseroy)

The photographs capture the easy-going camaraderie between the siblings. In one of the moments, Ronit can be seen holding dumbbells while Rohit checks his muscles. Another picture shows the brothers laughing together as they enjoy their time at the gym. Their playful poses highlight the comfort and familiarity they share away from their professional commitments.

Rohit and Ronit Roy have often spoken about their close relationship. Rohit has previously revealed that Ronit took on a father-like role in his life following the death of their father. This has added another layer to their bond, which extends beyond their relationship as brothers.

The two actors have also been connected professionally and have shared screen space. Among their collaborations is the 2017 film Kaabil, which starred Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam in the lead roles.

Through his latest social media post, Rohit once again offered fans a peek into his equation with Ronit, showing how the brothers balance their fitness routines with humour, laughter and playful moments.

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