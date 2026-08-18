Pratibha Ranta takes on fierce revolutionary role in The Revolutionaries, Director Nikkhil Advani says, “The world will see your heart and soul”

Pratibha Ranta is set to explore a new side of her acting range with her upcoming series The Revolutionaries. The makers have unveiled a new promo introducing her character, Pratibha Lahiri, presenting her as a determined and fearless revolutionary in director Nikkhil Advani’s period drama. The series is among the much-awaited titles scheduled to premiere in September.

Pratibha Ranta takes on fierce revolutionary role in The Revolutionaries, Director Nikkhil Advani says, “The world will see your heart and soul”

Set against the backdrop of India’s freedom struggle, The Revolutionaries follows a group of young Indian freedom fighters who believed that armed resistance was essential in their fight against British rule. Ranta’s character is portrayed as one of the individuals who refuses to step back, with the promo highlighting her strength, determination and commitment to the revolutionary cause.

The character is introduced in the promo with the lines, “Aandhiyon se datt kar ladi, pahaad bann kar khadi rahi, inquilaab ki awaaz bani! Gadar machaane sabse aage - Sarfire, The Revolutionaries.” The introduction sets the tone for Pratibha Lahiri, who is shown as an unwavering figure willing to take a stand despite the challenges around her.

For Ranta, the role also marks an opportunity to move beyond familiar territory as a performer. Her restrained expressions, period-inspired styling and composed screen presence reflect the character’s strength without relying solely on dialogue. The promo focuses on allowing Lahiri’s personality and convictions to come through.

Director Nikkhil Advani has also expressed his belief in Ranta’s performance, telling the actor, “The world will see your heart and soul.” His words further add to the anticipation surrounding her portrayal in the series.

The Revolutionaries also stars Rohit Saraf, Bhuvan Bam, Gurfateh Pirzada and Jason Shah, among others. The series is set to begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video on September 11.

Also Read : Pratibha Ranta says she watches Fleabag or hangs out with her cats to cope with life’s toughest days

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