Pratibha Ranta says she watches Fleabag or hangs out with her cats to cope with life’s toughest days

After winning praise for her performances in Laapataa Ladies and Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, actor Pratibha Ranta is steadily carving a space for herself in the industry. In a recent conversation with Grazia, the actor reflected on her outlook towards life, her definition of success and the simple routines that help her stay grounded during difficult phases.

Pratibha Ranta says she watches Fleabag or hangs out with her cats to cope with life’s toughest days

Speaking about how she navigates setbacks, Ranta said she has always chosen optimism over despair. "I am a very optimistic person in life. If shit goes down, I know there is a reason behind it," she said.

The actor also revealed that she finds comfort in small, everyday activities when life feels overwhelming. Rearranging drawers at home, spending time with her pet cats, Mashu and Theo, or simply watching Fleabag helps her reset.

"Other days, I just open drawers at home and start rearranging everything; it's satisfying and therapeutic. Or even better, hang out with my cats, Mashu and Theo, and watch Fleabag," she shared.

Pratibha Ranta’s definition of success

Ranta admitted that she still has ambitious career goals, including delivering a blockbuster and collaborating with some of the industry's finest creative teams. At the same time, she believes success is built gradually rather than achieved overnight.

"Every productive day is a part of success for me. I also think success can be achieved only one step at a time; you can't jump to the tenth step, but you need to plan ten steps ahead. I've always covered all the possible angles," she said.

Pratibha Ranta on choosing stories that connect

Having earned acclaim for her performances, Ranta said her expectations from herself have only grown. However, she believes there is no fixed formula for selecting projects.

"Honestly, what is right and what is wrong one doesn't know, you just have to like the script. The idea is to do stories that resonate with people," she explained.

Pratibha Ranta first entered the entertainment industry with the television show Qurbaan Hua in 2020 before making her web series debut with Aadha Ishq in 2022. She rose to prominence with Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies, earning the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress, and later impressed audiences in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.

Also Read: Pratibha Ranta says flawed characters excite her most; opens up on working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Kiran Rao and Nikkhil Advani

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