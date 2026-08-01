The cast of Remo D'Souza's upcoming untitled action entertainer has become even more exciting. Now it is being said that Nushrratt Bharuccha and Pashmina Roshan have come on board the film, joining an ensemble led by Tiger Shroff, Abhishek Banerjee, and Elvish Yadav.

EXCLUSIVE: Nushrratt Bharuccha and Pashmina Roshan join Tiger Shroff, Abhishek Banerjee, Elvish Yadav in Remo D’Souza’s untitled action film

The film, which is being co-produced by Neeraj Tiwari and Viccky Jain, is expected to have gone on floors on August 1. While the makers are yet to officially announce the complete cast, sources indicate that the project is envisioned as a high-octane commercial action entertainer and will feature multiple first-time collaborations.

One of the biggest highlights of the project is the fresh casting combinations. Nushrratt Bharuccha and Pashmina Roshan will be sharing screen space for the first time, while both actresses will also be seen opposite Tiger Shroff for the very first time in their careers. The film also marks the first collaboration between Tiger Shroff, Abhishek Banerjee and Elvish Yadav, making it an unusual and intriguing mix of talent from different entertainment backgrounds.

The untitled venture is expected to blend stylised action with mainstream entertainment, a space that Remo D'Souza has explored in previous commercial films. Although plot details are being kept tightly under wraps, the project is already generating curiosity owing to its unconventional ensemble cast.

The film also holds significance for producer Viccky Jain, who is making his debut as a film producer under his newly launched banner, VJ Frames. Known to television audiences through his appearance on Bigg Boss and as the husband of actress Ankita Lokhande, Viccky recently announced the launch of his production house, with the Remo D'Souza directorial becoming its maiden venture.

For Tiger Shroff, the film adds another action-packed project to his lineup, while Abhishek Banerjee continues to diversify his filmography with commercial entertainers alongside content-driven cinema. Meanwhile, Elvish Yadav's inclusion marks another significant step in his acting career, as he shares screen space with established Bollywood actors.

With filming now underway and an ensemble featuring Tiger Shroff, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Pashmina Roshan, Abhishek Banerjee and Elvish Yadav, the untitled action entertainer is shaping up to be one of the notable projects currently in production. More details regarding the film's title, storyline and release schedule are expected to be announced by the makers in the coming months.

Also Read: Tiger Shroff, Abhishek Banerjee, and Elvish Yadav team up for Remo D’Souza’s action franchise as Viccky Jain launches VJ Frames

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