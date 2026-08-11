Avika Gor and Jasmin Bhasin have reunited on Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15, giving fans an emotional moment as the two television actors worked towards reviving their old friendship. The duo, who were once close friends, had drifted apart over the years after Avika developed certain misunderstandings about Jasmin.

Avika Gor apologises to Jasmin Bhasin on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15; says, “I feel so guilty”

Their reunion took an emotional turn during an episode of the stunt-based reality show when Avika opened up about her past actions and apologised to Jasmin. The Balika Vadhu actor admitted that she had misunderstood her former friend and eventually stopped speaking to her.

While speaking about Jasmin, Avika said, “Jasmin bahut hi pyaari hai. I feel extremely sorry for the fact that I misunderstood her in the past.”

She further explained that Jasmin may not have known why she had suddenly stopped talking to her. “I don't think she realised ki maine unse baat karna band kyu kiya tha. I feel so guilty now ki aaj woh mujhse itna pyaar karti hai jab ki. I had so many wrong thoughts for her, that weren't really positive.”

Avika became emotional while expressing her regret and broke down in tears. She said, “Bahut man karta hai ki unse sorry bolu par samajh nahi aata kaise bolu.”

Jasmin responded by accepting Avika's apology and stepping forward to hug her. Comforting her former friend, Jasmin said, “It's okay, baby.” The emotional exchange soon caught viewers' attention, with fans reacting to the reunion between the two actors.

In an interview with TellyChakkar, Avika later spoke about getting another opportunity to spend time with Jasmin. She said, “I'm so happy ki mujhe Jasmin ke saath wapis time spend karne ka mauka mil raha hai. Humara friendship jo itni purani hai woh revive huyi.”

Interestingly, both Avika and Jasmin had previously participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. Their return to the franchise in its 15th season has now also given them an opportunity to reconnect and revive their long-standing friendship.

Also Read : Endemol Shine India’s Khatron Ke Khiladi: Darr Ka Naya Daur becomes no. 1 non-fiction launch of 2026

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