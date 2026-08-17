Monica Bellucci speaks on playing antagonist Julia Leone in 7 Dogs: “I am not used to action scenes”

Italian actor Monica Bellucci is set to make her presence felt in the upcoming Arabic action film 7 Dogs, which is scheduled to release in Indian theatres on August 21. Directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, the film brings together actors from different film industries, including Egyptian stars Karim Abdel Aziz and Ahmed Ezz, along with Bellucci, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Martin Lawrence and Giancarlo Esposito.

Monica Bellucci speaks on playing antagonist Julia Leone in 7 Dogs: “I am not used to action scenes”

Bellucci plays Julia Leone, a powerful crime figure who operates across Europe and remains one step ahead of the authorities. For the actor, the project offered an opportunity to explore a character and genre that were relatively new to her.

Monica Bellucci On Working In Saudi Arabia

7 Dogs marked Bellucci's first experience working in Saudi Arabia. Speaking about the production, she recalled being impressed by the scale of the project and the facilities.

“The organisation was amazing and this was my first time there in Saudi Arabia. The studio was huge. I felt really that I was in a big movie with great possibilities,” she said.

The film is directed by El Arbi and Fallah, who previously collaborated on Hollywood action films including Bad Boys for Life and Bad Boys: Ride or Die. Their involvement also attracted Bellucci to the project, particularly because of their approach to large-scale action.

‘It Was Fun And Interesting’ To Play Julia Leone

Bellucci described Julia Leone as a departure from the kind of roles she has traditionally taken on, particularly because of the amount of action involved.

“I am not used to action scenes, so it was a kind of new experience. It was fun and interesting to play this woman in power and control,” she said.

Rather than approaching Julia simply as a villain, Bellucci said she chose to understand the character without judging her actions. For her, that process was an important part of playing an antagonist.

“When you play an antagonist like Julia Leone, you have to refrain from judging her and just enjoy stepping into a different skin. Actually, this is the work of an actor,” she said.

Bellucci Praises The Film's Mix Of Genres

According to Bellucci, 7 Dogs does not remain within the boundaries of a conventional action thriller. She described the film as a combination of action, thriller and comedy, with a visual style that sometimes resembles a comic book.

“I love their work because they bring that energy on screen and on set,” Bellucci said about the directors. “It is a mix of genres. It is a thriller, an action movie, but sometimes it is also like a comic book, like a cartoon, with hints of comedy.”

She also praised her Egyptian co-stars Karim Abdel Aziz and Ahmed Ezz, describing them as “so generous and so nice” to work with.

7 Dogs Brings Together An International Cast

The film follows Ahmed Ezz as Khalid, a seasoned police officer, and Karim Abdel Aziz as Ghali, a criminal who is temporarily released from prison to help authorities take down a dangerous syndicate.

The large-scale action drama also features appearances by Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt, adding an Indian connection to the Arabic production. Bellucci sees this kind of cross-border collaboration as an increasingly important part of contemporary cinema.

“I think now everything is a collaboration between international productions,” she said.

With 7 Dogs arriving in Indian cinemas on August 21, the film brings together talent from Egypt, Italy, India and Hollywood, with Bellucci's Julia Leone adding another layer to its international ensemble.

Also Read: Salman Khan talks about 7 Dogs; says, “It’s the kind of film you want to experience in a theatre”

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