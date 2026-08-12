Salman Khan talks about 7 Dogs; says, “It’s the kind of film you want to experience in a theatre”

Salman Khan is set to headline the international action film 7 Dogs, and according to him, this is one release best watched on the big screen. Speaking exclusively to Variety India, the actor spoke about the film’s scale, its action-heavy narrative, and the coming together of multiple film industries and cultures on a single project.

Salman Khan talks about 7 Dogs; says, “It’s the kind of film you want to experience in a theatre”

A big-screen spectacle

Describing the film’s grand canvas, Khan said, “7 Dogs is a big-screen film in every sense. The scale, the action, the world they’ve created, it’s all very grand. Turki (Turki Alalshikh, co-writer) and the team have backed it on a huge scale, and Adil and Bilall (Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, directors) have brought their experience of making international action films into it.”

On Arab cinema’s growing global reach

The actor also reflected on the rising ambition of Arab cinema and its push to connect with viewers beyond the region. “What I also found exciting was seeing the ambition and energy of Arab cinema today, and how it is opening itself up to a global audience without losing its own identity,” he said.

For Khan, the film also stands as an example of cross-cultural collaboration. “I really enjoyed being part of a project that brings together different cultures and film industries,” he added.

Confidence in Indian audience appeal

Khan expressed confidence that the film will strike a chord with Indian viewers. “I think Indian audiences will enjoy it because it’s fresh, it’s entertaining and it’s the kind of film you want to experience in a theatre. It has a truly international feel, and I’m happy to have been a part of it,” he said.

7 Dogs features Karim Abdel-Aziz and Ahmed Ezz in lead roles, alongside Monica Bellucci, Giancarlo Esposito and Sanjay Dutt. The ensemble also includes Tara Emad, Nasser Al-Qasabi and Max Huang, among others.

The film’s action sequences have been designed with 87Eleven, the stunt company known for its work on the John Wick franchise. Veteran stunt designer Stephen Dunlevy, whose credits include Mad Max: Fury Road and John Wick, leads the film’s action and stunt design.

7 Dogs is scheduled to release in India in Hindi and English on August 21, 2026, bringing together an international cast and crew for what Khan describes as a truly global cinematic experience.

Also Read: Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt’s 7 Dogs set for India release on August 21

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