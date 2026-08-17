Actor Adivi Sesh took part in the India Day Parade on Madison Avenue in New York on August 16, joining New York Governor Kathy Hochul as part of the city’s Independence Day celebrations.

Adivi Sesh joins New York India Day Parade alongside Governor Kathy Hochul

The parade was organised by the Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) NY-NJ-CT-NE and brought together members of the Indian diaspora, community leaders, elected representatives and cultural groups to mark India’s Independence Day.

Sesh rode the America 250 float alongside Governor Hochul and other elected officials, and later joined the celebrations from the main podium as 55 floats passed through Madison Avenue, greeting participants and the crowd that had gathered for the occasion.

Speaking about the experience, Sesh said, “Being part of India’s Independence Day celebrations in New York is an incredibly special experience. To see the Tricolour, hear the cheers of the Indian community and celebrate our heritage on Madison Avenue, alongside Governor Kathy Hochul and so many distinguished leaders, was truly an honour. India’s story is one of resilience, diversity and pride, and moments like these remind us how deeply our identity and our roots connect us, no matter where we are in the world. I feel grateful to have been a part of this celebration and to witness the Indian spirit being celebrated so proudly on an international stage.”

The parade highlighted the cultural connection between India and its global diaspora, bringing together communities to honour the country’s journey, traditions and contributions around the world.

The event marked one of several Independence Day engagements Sesh took part in during his time in New York.

Also Read: Nidhi Dutta on why Border trends every Independence Day across all generations: “It survives because it speaks from the heart, not from a trend”

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