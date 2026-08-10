Music composer Mithoon has recreated ‘Tera Mera Rishta’, one of the most cherished spiritual tracks, for the upcoming film Awarapan 2. The new version, titled ‘Tera Mera Rishta Continues’, retains the emotional depth of the original while bringing a fresh musical treatment that connects the nostalgia of the first track with the journey of the character Shivam in the new chapter.

Mithoon on recreating ‘Tera Mera Rishta Continues’ for Awarapan 2, “I’m grateful to all Awarapan fans for embracing my version wholeheartedly”

Speaking about the response to the song, Mithoon said, “I’m elated to see the response to ‘Tera Mera Rishta Continues’. I’m grateful to all the Awarapan fans for embracing my version wholeheartedly. This song holds a lot of significance in the lives of the listeners apart from being the cry of Shivam’s (Emraan) heart reaching out to the Almighty. My version is an answer back from the Almighty who wants Shivam to stand back and fight against evil once again.”

The recreated track also carries forward the legacy of its original creative team while introducing a new lyrical and musical perspective. Mithoon added, “Vishesh Bhatt wanted new lyrics on the song which were to have prophetic significance. I feel nobody in the world could deliver it better than Sayeed Quadri since he was part of the original version with Pritam and Mustafa Zahid, who originally created this masterpiece.”

The recreation also introduces fresh voices to the composition. Mithoon has chosen Saaj Bhatt and Subodh Sharma to bring the new version to life, using the opportunity to introduce a different vocal texture while preserving the essence of the original.

He said, “I’ve always believed in adapting to every circumstance and saw this as an opportunity to do something novel. That’s why I decided to go with the voice of Saaj Bhatt and Subodh Sharma. My job was to protect the purity of the composition while adding the necessary dimension as required in this chapter of Shivam’s life.”

‘Tera Mera Rishta Continues’ is a musical bridge between the past and present, honouring a song that holds a special place in listeners’ hearts while giving new artists a platform to become part of its legacy.

Also Read: Mithoon reacts to Ve Junoon response, says reuniting with Vishesh Films feels like “coming home”

More Pages: Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection

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