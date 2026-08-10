Huma Qureshi seems to be having a particularly packed phase at the moment. While the actor is currently in the thick of promotions for Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, which recently unveiled its much-awaited trailer, she has quietly begun shooting for the fifth season of Maharani.

Huma Qureshi juggles Toxic promotions with Maharani Season 5 shoot, emerges as OTT’s highest-paid actor

What makes this interesting is that Huma is juggling two very different worlds simultaneously. In Toxic, she plays Elizabeth, a fierce, unapologetic and enigmatic character who has already caught attention in the trailer. In Maharani 5, she returns as Rani Bharti, the character that has become one of the most defining roles of her career.

And there is another detail that makes the fifth season significant for Huma. With Maharani now entering its fifth season, Huma is said to have emerged as the highest-paid actor on OTT, with her remuneration for the series reflecting both the success of the franchise and the stature she has built through it.

The timing is particularly notable. While Huma has been travelling for Toxic promotions and participating in the film’s trailer launch and media interactions, she has also been making time for the Maharani shoot. It is a rather unusual balancing act — moving from Geetu Mohandas’ dark, period gangster world in Toxic to the political universe of Rani Bharti, with barely a pause between the two.

For Huma, the contrast is also representative of the choices she has made through her career. From leading one of India’s most successful female-led streaming franchises to taking on a character as unpredictable as Elizabeth in Toxic, the actor has consistently gravitated towards parts that allow her to operate outside the conventional mould.

With Maharani Season 5 now underway and Toxic heading into its final promotional stretch, Huma is quietly balancing two major projects, while also marking a significant new milestone in her OTT journey.

Also Read: Huma Qureshi shares excitement as Bayaan heads to IFFM 2026: “It is one of the most challenging and emotionally rewarding films”

More Pages: Toxic Box Office Collection

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