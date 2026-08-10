EXCLUSIVE: Neha Dhupia recalls Shah Rukh Khan’s reaction to her iconic ‘Only sex or SRK sells’ quote: “He called me a very intelligent girl”; admits she still gets nervous around him at parties

Neha Dhupia’s career is defined not just by her memorable performances in countless films but also by her iconic quote. Very early in her career, she said, “Only sex or Shah Rukh Khan sells.” The statement got widespread attention and even after almost two decades, it is fondly remembered. Bollywood Hungama exclusively spoke to Neha Dhupia about this quote and a lot more.

EXCLUSIVE: Neha Dhupia recalls Shah Rukh Khan’s reaction to her iconic ‘Only sex or SRK sells’ quote: “He called me a very intelligent girl”; admits she still gets nervous around him at parties

We asked if she ever discussed this statement with Shah Rukh Khan. She smiled and said, “I didn’t actually. I have always been a big Shah Rukh Khan fan. I must have had so many conversations with him. I must have seen him in person so many times and even today, the fan in me gets excited when I see him. But I have normalized that feeling. I am like, ‘Come on Neha, you can do it and you can talk to him’. I think he’s also aware of what a big fan I am of him.”

She revealed, “After I gave that quote, he was interviewed by a newspaper in which he was asked to comment about my statement. And he said that ‘Neha Dhupia is a very intelligent girl for saying that’! I still have that newspaper cutting.”

Neha Dhupia added, “So, he did reply and paid me back my compliment. I was like, ‘Shah Rukh has paid me a compliment. Ho gaya abhi. I can pack up and go’ (laughs)!”

She added, “Even now, when I see him, I’ll casually go and say, ‘Hi’. But I’ll probably circle around at a party before going up to him; you know how you do that when you’re a fan!”

August will turn out to be a special month for Neha. After the premiere of her debut international film, 52 Blue, at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), it’ll be time for her to ring in her birthday on August 27. When asked about her birthday plans, she replied, “I usually like to travel on the big day. Let’s see if I get a chance to do so this year (smiles).”

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Neha Dhupia calls big entourages “very stifling”; says, “Talent is not defined by the number of people you arrive on set with”

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