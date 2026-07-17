Composer Mithoon has shared his thoughts on the response to 'Ve Junoon,' one of the songs from the upcoming film Awarapan 2. The track marks his reunion with lyricist Sayeed Quadri and also brings him back to Vishesh Films, the banner where he began his journey in the film industry.

Mithoon reacts to Ve Junoon response, says reuniting with Vishesh Films feels like “coming home”

Speaking about the song and its reception, Mithoon said the reunion with Vishesh Films was a meaningful moment in his career.

'Reuniting with Vishesh Films feels like a homecoming'

Reflecting on the experience, Mithoon said, "Reuniting with Vishesh Films feels like a homecoming for me because I started my career with them."

The composer added that his focus has always been on the creative process rather than the outcome: "As an artist, I've always found satisfaction in the process more than the results. Everything after that is up to my listeners, and I'm forever indebted to them for their response."

Expressing gratitude for the appreciation the song has received, he concluded, "It's overwhelming to see the love for Awarapan 2."

Ve Junoon reunites Mithoon and Sayeed Quadri

Ve Junoon brings together composer Mithoon and lyricist Sayeed Quadri, a duo known for several popular romantic tracks over the years. The song is part of Awarapan 2, the sequel to the 2007 film Awarapan.

The film is one of the anticipated releases from Vishesh Films, with Ve Junoon serving as one of its early musical offerings ahead of the film's release.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Awarapan’s first part to re-release in cinemas on July 31; to CLASH with Spider-Man: Brand New Day

More Pages: Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection

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