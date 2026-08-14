On August 14, 2026, PVR INOX Limited, Excel Entertainment and Amazon MGM Studios announced a landmark association for Mirzapur: The Movie, marking a unique moment as the iconic franchise arrives in cinemas. To celebrate the occasion, PVR INOX becomes ‘MIRZAPVR’ — a special takeover across key cinemas, anchored by the campaign thought: “MIRZAPVR — Bhaukaal Ab Bade Parde Par.”

Mirzapur: The Movie gets special PVR INOX takeover ahead of September release; details inside!

For PVR INOX, the collaboration highlights the growing opportunity for powerful, fan-loved IPs to create distinctive theatrical experiences and deepen audience engagement. For Excel Entertainment and Amazon MGM Studios, the partnership reflects the enduring popularity of Mirzapur, and the deep connection audiences have built with its characters, stories and cultural legacy over the years.

Niharika Bijli, Lead - Strategist, PVR INOX Limited said, “At PVR INOX, we believe the power of cinema lies not just in watching a film, but in sharing an experience that has the potential to become a cultural moment. Our association with Excel Entertainment and Amazon MGM Studios for Mirzapur is one such moment.

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Vishal Ramchandani, CEO of Excel Entertainment, said: "Over the years, Mirzapur has become a cultural phenomenon with a passionate fan following. As we bring the franchise to theatres, we wanted to announce its arrival in a way that felt true to its scale and spirit. MIRZAPVR is a unique celebration of that moment and a tribute to the audiences who have made Mirzapur what it is today.”

Mirzapur is a landmark franchise that has built an extraordinary connection with audiences over the years, and its arrival on the big screen feels like a natural extension of its intense storytelling, unforgettable characters, and devoted fan base. It presents a unique opportunity to amplify an already iconic world into a larger-than-life cinematic spectacle unlike anything its fans have experienced before.”

The MIRZAPVR association will come alive in key PVR INOX cinemas across India, including iconic locations such as Priya Cinema in Delhi, alongside theatres in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, and other cities. Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur: The Movie is directed by Gurmmeet Singh, written by Puneet Krishna, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment. The film is co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani. Mirzapur: The Movie releases in cinemas on 4th September 2026.

Also Read: Farhan Akhtar reveals why fans kept asking when Mirzapur: The Movie would release; says, “They have demanded this movie”

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