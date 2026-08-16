Akshay Kumar AKA Haiwaan delivers a sinister birthday surprise for co-star Saif Ali Khan. In the intriguing video, Akshay croons “Mera Hero Hai Woh”, blows out the candle on a birthday cupcake and wishes Saif with a cryptic smile. The wish takes an intriguing turn as a little girl’s voice joins in, offering a sneak peek into the film’s first song.

Akshay Kumar gives Haiwaan co-star Saif Ali Khan a sinister birthday surprise; teases film’s first song

The birthday wish further teases the mysterious equation between Akshay and Saif in Haiwaan, setting the tone for their electrifying face off. The film also stars Boman Irani, Saiyami Kher and Shriya Pilgaonkar in pivotal roles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Haiwaan is produced under KVN Productions and Thespian Films by Venkat K. Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn. The film releases theatrically on 11th September 2026.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes Saif Ali Khan on 56th birthday: “My forever ride or die”

More Pages: Haiwaan Box Office Collection

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