Excel Entertainment and Amazon MGM Studios’ Mirzapur: The Movie has emerged as one of the most awaited films in Indian cinema, with anticipation building ever since its announcement. Marking the theatrical leap of India’s biggest OTT franchise, the film will bring the iconic world of Mirzapur to the big screen for the first time. The recently released explosive teaser and trailer have further amplified the excitement among fans. Amid the rising anticipation for the film, Ravi Kishan, aka Babban Yadav, has further heightened the excitement, promising explosive entertainment with the film’s release.

Mirzapur: The Movie: Ravi Kishan says “nation will go berserk” ahead of September 4 release

Ravi Kishan, aka Babban Yadav, took to his social media and shared a video while speaking about the release of Mirzapur: The Movie. While he was seen talking about how the trailer is just the beginning, he added that the film has a lot more in store for the audience and that the nation will go berserk. He guarantees that the madness will be unmatched and that the film will be a mind-blowing watch. He further wrote in the caption: "Abhi sirf garda uda hai, 4th September ko bhaukaal hoga! Naam yaad rakhna - Babban Yadav! #Mirzapur The Movie ..."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ravi Kishan (@ravikishann)

Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur: The Movie is directed by Gurmmeet Singh, written by Puneet Krishna, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment. The film is co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani. Mirzapur: The Movie releases in cinemas on 4th September 2026.

Also Read: Ravi Kishan recreates viral ‘Gucci’ dance step with paparazzo; Mirzapur co-stars Divyendu and Ali Fazal join in; watch

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