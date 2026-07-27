Operation Safed Sagar actor Mihir Ahuja talks about being paired with Prajakta Koli for the first time; actor says, “Working with her was genuinely a lovely experience”

The recently released trailer of Netflix's Operation Safed Sagar has generated buzz not only for its depiction of one of the Indian Air Force's landmark missions during the Kargil War but also for introducing a fresh on-screen pairing of Mihir Ahuja and Prajakta Koli.

Operation Safed Sagar actor Mihir Ahuja talks about being paired with Prajakta Koli for the first time; actor says, “Working with her was genuinely a lovely experience”

The two actors, who are sharing screen space for the first time, play an on-screen couple in the upcoming military drama. While the series is rooted in themes of patriotism, courage and sacrifice, the trailer also offers glimpses of an emotional relationship that is expected to add a personal dimension to the larger narrative.

Speaking about working with Prajakta Koli for the first time, Mihir Ahuja said, “Working with Prajakta was genuinely a lovely experience. She brings a lot of honesty and warmth to every scene, which made it very easy to build the relationship our characters share. Since this was our first project together, there was a certain freshness that naturally found its way on screen. Amidst a story that’s rooted in war, courage and sacrifice, I think the emotional connections between the characters become just as important, and I hope audiences connect with that journey as much as we did while filming.”

According to a source close to the production, the chemistry between the actors developed organically during filming. The source shared, "Mihir and Prajakta have brought a very natural warmth to their characters. Since this is the first time they are working together, there was a freshness that translated beautifully on screen. Their chemistry never feels forced, it grows organically within the story and offers audiences an emotional anchor amidst the larger war narrative. The makers were delighted with how effortlessly they complemented each other."

Inspired by real events, Operation Safed Sagar chronicles one of the Indian Air Force's most significant missions during the 1999 Kargil War. Alongside its military action, the series is expected to explore the personal relationships and emotional journeys of its characters, providing a balance between the intensity of combat and the human stories unfolding behind the frontlines.

For Mihir Ahuja, the series marks another notable project as he takes on an emotionally layered role set against a historic backdrop. Meanwhile, Prajakta Koli continues to expand her acting portfolio, with Operation Safed Sagar marking her latest streaming release.

Scheduled to premiere on Netflix on August 7, Operation Safed Sagar is expected to feature a blend of action, patriotism and emotional storytelling, with Mihir Ahuja and Prajakta Koli's on-screen pairing emerging as one of the highlights of the series.

Also Read: Operation Safed Sagar’s Abhay Verma on being an actor beyond images, “If an actor has only one image, then I don’t think I would call him an actor”

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