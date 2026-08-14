Actor Kartik Aaryan is set to attend the ‘At Home Reception’ hosted by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on August 15, on the occasion of Independence Day. The formal gathering brings together distinguished personalities from various walks of life, including national leaders, armed forces personnel, sportspersons, artists and notable achievers.

Kartik Aaryan invited to President Droupadi Murmu’s ‘At Home Reception’ at Rashtrapati Bhavan on August 15

The invitation follows a significant milestone in Kartik’s career. He recently won the Best Actor honour at the 72nd National Film Awards for his performance in Kabir Khan’s Chandu Champion. It marked his first National Film Award and recognised his portrayal of India’s first Paralympic gold medallist, Murlikant Petkar, in the biographical sports drama.

Kartik is the only Bollywood actor attending the reception this year. He will join other distinguished invitees at the President’s Independence Day gathering, an occasion that comes soon after his National Award win for Chandu Champion.

The ‘At Home Reception’ is held annually at Rashtrapati Bhavan as part of Independence Day celebrations, with invitees drawn from across fields including public service, sport, the armed forces and the arts. This year’s edition takes place on August 15 in New Delhi.

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